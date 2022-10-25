…As PDP flags-off senatorial campaign

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE people of Akwa Ibom NorthWest senatorial district have assured that they would ensure that the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Pastor Umo Eno and other party candidates at state and national levels win elections in 2023 general elections.

The PDP stakeholders and leaders of the area gave the assurance yesterday during the Akwa Ibom Northwest senatorial district campaign flag-off/Presentation of flags to party candidates held at Ikot Ekpene township Stadium.

Giving an opening remarks, the Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien who described governor Udom Emmanuel as a performing governor, assured him that the Senatorial district would not fail to deliver all candidates.

Essien who is the Director General of Emmanuel Enoidem’, Senatorial campaign Organization noted that it is on record that any candidate the people supports must win,, adding:”Therefore as a reward for the good works you have done in Akwa Ibom State we will support Umo Eno as your replacement”.

Speaking on behalf of the elders of the Senatorial district, Senator Aloysius Etuk particularly appreciated the governor for recognizing the Senatorial district in terms of appointments and infrastructural development in his tenure.

He also appreciated the party for ensuring equity and fairness by zoning the Senate seat to Abak federal consituency that has been marginalised over the years.

His words: “His Excellency, for what you have done we will not disappoint you, we promise to deliver all the PDP candidates. His Excellency we want to thank you and the party for this honour done to us by flagging off the Senatorial campaigns in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district”

Similarly in his remarks, the State PDP Chairman and an indigene of the district, elder Aniekan Akpan described the governor as a party man assured him that his Senatorial district will ensure all party candidates win elections in 2023 including the party presidential candidate.

Akpan who spoke shortly after making a symbolic presentation of the party flags to all the candidates of the Senatorial district from State to National Assembly said “His Excellency Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district has made a statement. My people have spoken, we are for PDP”

The State party Chairman also welcomed hon Nse Ntuen, a former member of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly who had left the PDP alongside with Senator Godswill Akpabio in 2018 to the All Progressives Congress,(APC) and his supporters back to the PDP.

On his part, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, the PDP candidate for Akwa Ibom NorthWest senatorial district, “His Excellency we are not here to campaign, we are here to tell you that we are intact in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district.

“You are entitled to a successor because you have done well. So we are here to assure you that Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district will deliver Atiku Abubakar, Umo Eno , all the candidates of the PDP”

In his remarks, the Governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno assured the people that when elected into office he would among other things build an international market.

He added: “ His Excellency time will fail me to mention all the works that you have done. We have come this afternoon to tell the Ikot Ekpene people that by grace of God and by their support we shall build on all the legacies that you have set in Akwa Ibom. We shall ensure that we continue with the good works.

“We have come to tell the people that Ikot Ekpene will become an Enterprise hub. Between Ibom Specialist Hospital and the Marriott Hotel here in Ikot Ekpene, by the grace of God we intend to create a medical corridor to promote medical tourism because we cannot leave this beautiful hotel empty.

“One way to fill this hotel and to make it sponsor itself and generate profit for our people to is to ensure that there’s a medical corridor to promote tourism between Ibom Specialist Hospital and the Four Points, using the 25Km dualized highway as access”

Addressing the mammoth crowd, governor Udom Emmanuel who was accompanied by his wife reminded party faithful on the need to return the PDP to power in 2023, stressing that PDP is the only party that recognises Akwa Ibom State.

” Let me thank every single person that is here. Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district thank you. Let me honestly appreciate the organisers of this event and the entire Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district. I want to thank the youths the women for staying till end of this campaign. I am most grateful.

” For all the promises, assurances I can only say thank you. Thank you for the assurance over pastor Umo Eno, thank you for the assurance for Alh. Atiku Abubakar, as the next president. Let me thank all of you for promising to deliver all the PDP state Assembly, House of Representatives and Senatorial candidates”, the gov said

RELATED NEWS