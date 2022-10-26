By Henry Ojelu

THE Court of Appeal has refuted reports that the recent posting of Justices of the appellate court was targeted at three Justices who recently delivered judgment in the suit between the Federal Government and leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kalu.

In a statement issued yesterday by its Chief Registrar, Umar Bangari, the court clarified that 21 of its 81 justices were affected by its recent posting.

The statement read: “The publications in question conveyed the innuendo to the effect that the recent postings of justices of the Court of Appeal were in connection with, or in response to the Judgment of the Court of Appeal of October 13, 2022, in Nnamdi Kanu V. the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We wish to state categorically that the general postings of the Justices of the Court of Appeal under reference were routine and aimed at reinvigorating the justice delivery system of the court.

”In fact, 21 of 81 Justices, including six presiding justices of the court, were affected by the postings. Indeed, of the three Justices that sat and determined the said Appeal, only one was affected by the general postings.

“It is, therefore, incorrect and uncharitable to insinuate that the Justices who delivered the judgment in the Nnamdi Kanu Appeal were the targets of the routine posting exercise.”

