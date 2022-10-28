By Gabriel Ewepu and Fortune Eromosele

THE Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon Mustapha Baba Shehuri, on Thursday, disclosed that efforts are underway to circulate dehydration machines for farmers in the 774 Local Government Areas, LGAs, in the country.

Mustapha made this known at the commissioning of dehydration machines in Kwali, Abuja.

He further disclosed that the Ministry would empower smallholder farmers as an approach towards revolutionising agriculture, adding that providing the farmers with simpler versions of the dehydration machines was one of them.

He said: “The drying infrastructure you are seeing today is a pilot one, effort is on the way to provide this dryer in almost all the 774 local governments in the country.

“This is the right decision and time for the commissioning of these machines. 90 per cent of our farmers in this country are small holder farmers. Our approach towards revolutionising agriculture, is to empower these small holder farmers.

“Our culture in the cooperative approach, because it is not deeply entrenched in our culture, you will find out that by the time you form cooperative communities or groups, they will start fighting over the machine.

“We want to appeal to representatives of farmers here, we would appreciate if the manufacturers come up with a simpler technology that individual farmers can afford to buy and use.

However the Minister charged benefiting farmers on effective utilisation of the machines and to facility.”

