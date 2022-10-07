.

•Many wounded, victims receiving treatment at medical centre

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

TWO persons have been killed, while three others were injured as yet-to-be-ascertained gunmen attacked a Celestial Church in Felele, Lokoja, Kogi State. This came as auto crash claimed five lives in the same state.

The attack occurred late Sunday at the church premises located behind NNPC Mega station in Felele. An eyewitness said the gunmen stormed the church and started shooting sporadically.

It was further learnt that two persons died instantly, while others were wounded as several others scampered for safety.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja.

An eyewitness said: “When they entered, they started shooting at everyone outside the church. I went and hid inside a cassava farm. What I saw yesterday was like an action film. Kogi is no longer safe.”

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya confirmed the incident to newsmen, yesterday, saying the hoodlums invaded the church and shot at worshippers.

He said: “Two people were confirmed dead in the hospital, while three are receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed our operatives and ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation to commence an investigation to unravel the cause of the attack to arrest the perpetrators.”

Auto crash claims 5 lives, injures 3 — FRSC

Also, no fewer than five persons died and three others were injured in an auto-crash that occurred in Kogi on Sunday, according to Mr Stephen Dawulung, Kogi Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Dawulung, who described the incident as “very unfortunate,” told newsmen in Lokoja that the auto crash occurred at Ogbagbo junction along the Ejule-Ochadamu road at about 12.47 p.m. when a Nissan car collided with a Mazda car.

The sector commander explained that the Nissan car had lost control while trying to avoid a pothole as it veered off its lane and collided with the on-coming Mazda 323 car.

“Unfortunately, out of eight persons involved in the accident, four died instantly while four sustained serious injuries.

“Our personnel, who rushed to the scene after a distress call, rescued the four injured and rushed them to Enemona Hospital, Ejule in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi, where the fifth person died while receiving medical treatment.

“The corpses of the five dead passengers have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital. The obstructions resulting from the crash were immediately cleared from the road by our officers to allow free flow of traffic.”

The FRSC Commander said the cause of the crash was over-speeding and bad road.

He advised motorists to maintain strict adherence to stipulated speed limits and the use of common sense speed limits by slowing down in built up areas and bad portions of the road.

While condoling families of the victims, Dawulung called on the Federal Government to look into means of repairing the highways most of which he said were riddled with potholes.