50 Cent and Son

By Ada Osadebe

Marquise Jackson, eldest son of American rapper, Curtis James Jackson II professionally called 50 Cent has dragged his father claiming his child support allowance of $6700 a month is not enough.

The younger Jackson, in a live video on Instagram with an entrepreneur and former rapper, Choke No Joke, vents his frustrations with his father.

According to him, the $6,700 a month he received from his father, wasn’t enough to maintain the lifestyle he claimed he needed in New York City.

He said, “$6700 a month in the state of New York City, you do the Maths.”

Marquise told Choke, who said he knows the numbers as he went to jail over child support payments himself.

“You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood.”

“$81,000 is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

Choke responded by telling Marquise if his dad is putting up $6,700 per month in child support payments, then his mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, must have the other half, making the total monthly child support sum $13,400, he further claims his mum also needs to take care of her child and work too.

Marquise not convinced, further continues to argue with Chock saying, “If I told you right now you gotta start your life over right now with $6,700-a-month and rebuild your life, can you do it?”

