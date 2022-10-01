By Chinedu Adonu

As Nigeria celebrate 62nd Independence, the Deputy National chairman, South of All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Emma Eneukwu has called for unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

Chief Eneukwu who made this call on Saturday, also charged Nigerians to shun violence, hate speech and campaign of calumny during the electioneering season to avoid creating problems that would endanger the unity of the country.

He also solicited for more support to APC and all her candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections, stressing that the party have credible and competence candidates across the country.

Hear him, “We have gone far in all sphere of life to arrive at this point as the giant of Africa. We have witnessed unprecedented development and challenges since 1960, but so far, the country despite all these, is still progressing gradually especially, in the last 7 years when APC came to power .

“I congratulate all our leaders both past and present, for their efforts in making Nigeria better.

“At this point in time, there is need for unity, peaceful coexistence and harmony as we approach the electioneering season. We must shun violence, hate speech and campaign of calumny to avoid creating problems that will endanger the unity of our dear country.

“Campaigns should be issue based, aimed at bettering the affairs of this country and not one that would disintegrate us. We must eschew any act that has proclivity to violence and guard our dear country with jealousy.

“I want to thank Nigerians for their support towards our great Party All Progressives Congress APC , which has made us the largest political party in Africa especially, the southern part of the country .

“APC is always committed in enshrining the dividends of democracy in all tenets and making things better for all.

“I solicit for more support to our party and all her candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections, because, APC has candidates across the country with proven integrity and competence to deliver,” he said.

