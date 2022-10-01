.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State APC 2023 governorship flagbearer, Senator Uba Sani has described Nigeria’s journey to nationhood in the last 62 years as one of a mixed bag of remarkable achievements and missed opportunities, notwithstanding that “the promise of Independence has largely been unmet”.

In a statement to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary on Saturday, the Senator hailed Nigerians for their persistence in prayers for which the Almighty God ” is seeing us through difficult and challenging times”.

Uba Sani, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions noted that one of Nigeria’s biggest achievements is that “we are still together despite the threats of disintegration”, adding that ” the Nigerian people have displayed their resilience and willingness to remain within the Nigerian nation.

“But we must frontally address issues that are pulling our people apart”, he advised.

The lawmaker further advised that Nigeria must make deliberate efforts to run inclusive administration that “would give our people and all parts of the country a sense of belonging” so as to “build a country where justice, equity and fairness are guaranteed”.

Turning to the challenges of insecurity, he said it was one of the factors helping to make national integration more of a pipe dream, lamenting that Nigerians were confined to their localities, while warning that ” without moving from one place to another, interaction would not take place, thereby hindering the building of mutual understanding.

He explained that through commerce, the people have built trust, confidence and understanding.

He, therefore, urged a degrading of ” the criminal elements in our midst, so that our people can have a new lease of life”.

“As we celebrate this Independence anniversary, we must prioritise the interest and concerns of the Nigerian youths. The future of the youths must not be toyed with. The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) must resolve their disagreements without further delay. Nigerian children must return to tertiary institutions and resume their studies. Any further waste of time may spell disaster for the country.”

“I call on my fellow compatriots to renew their faith in Nigeria. Our difficulties and challenges are not insurmountable. We can get around them by supporting governments at all levels with useful advice and fully contributing our quota. Outsiders cannot do it for us. We must pull our energies, time and resources together to reinvent and reenergize our country. It is a collective task that must be done”, he stressed.

“I salute the good people of Kaduna State on this auspicious occasion. You have remained strong and focused despite challenges. I am in the Kaduna State governorship race to make a difference. If given your mandate, I will run a purposeful, progressive, people-centered administration. It will be impact-driven, open and accountable governance. Join us as we take Kaduna State to higher heights”, Senator Uba Sani stated.

