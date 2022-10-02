…distributes Over 20,000 copies of ‘Independence Day’ Rhapsody of Realities

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS Nigeria celebrates 62 years of Independence on October 1, one of Nigeria’s largest churches, Christ Embassy, Saturday, called on Nigerians not to allow the country’s education sector to die despite been plagued with myriads of daunting challenges over the years.

The call was made by Zonal Pastor, Jabi, Christ Embassy, Abuja Zone, Pastor Dipo Fisho, in an address during an Independence Day Carnival in Abuja with over 5,000 people christened ‘Reach Out World Nigeria’ at different locations and finally converging on the popular Old Parade Ground in Garki District of Abuja.

Fisho said Christ Embassy believes in Nigeria and would ensure Nigeria rise again as the church is currently doing in that direction.

While acknowledging the vision of the President of LoveWorld Nation, Rev (Dr) Chris Oyakhilome, on his great feat on translating a foremost daily family devotional booklet, Rhapsody of Realities, into 7,000 languages of the world, he said ReachOut Campaign is a movement which started in 2007 with the aim to reach every man in his world and in his language with the good news of hope and change through the free distribution of the book- Rhapsody of Realities.

He also explained that through ReachOut Campaigns, the Church impact the world, rewriting the stories of men; one individual at a time “as we give them copies of Rhapsody of Realities.”

According to him, every year, during the Independence members of Christ Embassy come out enmasse to distribute the Rhapsody of Realities heralded by colourful with the aim to impact and change lives, and assured the people that Nigeria is blessed amidst any situation the it may be facing.

Rhapsody of Realities is not seen as an ordinary book, but a life guide, containing the message of life, a fresh perspective from God’s word which is guaranteed to bring about a spiritual transformation in the life of the reader.

He said: “As a people, Nigeria holds a paramount place in Africa and indeed the world as we are people of innovation, creativity tipped with a high level of inquisitiveness, and great work ethics.

“With the largest population on the continent, the possibilities of what Nigeria can become are limitless with the right attitude, leadership, and well-galvanized followership.

“The past few years have seen our people push forth like a woman travailing in birth to re-engineer the economy after the evil COVID lockdown that destroyed many economies but our people refused to give in and just lay down.

“Thank God right from the inception the man of God Pastor Chris has led the body of Christ to pray for Nigeria and the nations of the world, as we made power available our people begin to see the truth and many rose to stand firm. Energized and seeing endless possibilities we moved!

“Nigeria has had challenges of insecurity in the nation, a slow-paced economy, trouble in the education sector, and brigandage in government and private organizations yet we were undeterred because we have prayed and received good news from the Throne of Mercy.

“Pastor Chris has always maintained that, ‘Nigeria must be built by Nigerians’ and that is one important truth we hold dearly in our hearts, that is why the LoveWorld nation has invested massively into every sector of the socio-cultural life of Nigerians.

“We urge every Nigerian, home and abroad to invest in Nigeria like we are doing, our education sector, the cradle of every economy must not fail, we will not allow it to.

“Our health sector must provide essential services to our people and we must teach our people how to maintain their health by the word of God and Pastor Chris has given us many books and teachings to do so.”

However, he (Fisho) assured that his church will never get tired of praying for Nigeria, therefore called on Nigerians to also pray for their country.

He added that, “We are making changes in the spirit through our prayers and we all know that the Spiritual control the physical.

“Join us to pray for peace in our land, pray for the security of people and their properties, and pray against terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.”

