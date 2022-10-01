By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed confidence that Nigeria is on a march to greatness, economically, politically, socially and culturally.

The governor, therefore, charged Nigrians, particularly the youths to rededicate themselves to the task of nation-building, and continue to work hard at building a formidable nation in Africa and the world at large.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks at the commemoration of the 62 Independence Day of Nigeria and Parade, held on Saturday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly Onikan Stadium, Lagos Island.

He noted that athough the country might not have fully attained the heights dreamed of by her founding fathers, Nigerians still have every reason to celebrate the historic day.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “This year also marks the 23rd year since the birth of our 4th Republic, our most successful democratic journey in the history of our nation.

“We truly have a lot to be grateful for. Amidst many odds and challenges, we have continued to exist as one strong country, recording progress on many fronts. Even if we are not always where we would like to be as a nation, there are clear signs of slow and steady progress.

“We are blessed with an energetic population, resourceful and laden with entrepreneurial energy, a free and vibrant press, a youth population that is increasingly politically aware, a democracy that is not complacent, and a thriving appetite among all our people for good governance.

“All of these mean that we can look forward with hope to the future of Nigeria.

“I am personally fully persuaded and confident that Nigeria is on an irreversible march to greatness, economically, politically, socially and culturally.

“There is no gainsaying that the world awaits the greatness of our Nation; and by our collective efforts, we will rise above all odds and take our rightful place in history.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend the efforts of all of you our people who have remained resolute in your commitment to ‘Project Nigeria’, despite the challenges our country is contending with.”

