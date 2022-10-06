.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The operatives of Imo state police command have killed one, and five others fled inside the bushes suspected to be members of the armed group of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, at the UBA roundabout in the Orlu local government area of Imo state.

The Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Owerri.

The police said the incident which happened last Thursday, saw the hoodlums attack the officers on stop and search duty which resulted in a gun battle in the process, one of the suspected hoodlums fell to the superior firepower of the officers and others fled into the adjoining bushes.

On how it happened the command said: “Following the robust security strategies emplaced by the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc(+), mandating officers and men to dominate the entire security space in the State and ensure the eradication of all criminal elements in the State for a crime-free yuletide season.

“In Line with this directive, intelligence-led stop and search points were created at strategic areas within the three senatorial zones in the State to checkmate the activities of hoodlums. When on 27/10/2022 at 0900hrs, luck ran against a six-man terror gang, suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN), who came in a sienna vehicle with registration number ABUJA-GWA 932 CQ, and attacked the Police Operatives while conducting stop and search duty along UBA Round About Orlu, Imo State.

“The hoodlums who came prepared, shooting sporadically at the Police Operatives were shocked by the alertness and dexterity displayed by the gallant police operatives who responded swiftly, positioning themselves professionally.”

“In the gun duel that ensued, the hoodlums were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the police and in the process, one of the hoodlums was neutralised while others escaped into the adjoining bushes with fatal bullet injuries abandoning their sienna vehicle, one AK47 rifle with fifteen (15) rounds of live ammunition, two (2) English made Pump Action guns with ten (10) rounds of live cartridges and assorted charms. All the abandoned items were recovered by the police operatives at the station. While the corpse was later removed from the scene and deposited at a nearby mortuary.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the sienna vehicle used by the terror gang was snatched from its owner in Amurie Omanze in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State and it was reported at Njaba Police Station. However, the owner has been contacted to come up with proof of ownership for the collection of his vehicle. While the Command’s Tactical Teams are working assiduously to arrest the fleeing suspects,” police said.

