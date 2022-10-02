.

By Esther Onyegbula

A male adult of about 50 years of age has been recovered by officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service early Sunday morning while combating a fire outbreak in Bariga area of Lagos.

The deceased was the only casualty recorded during the rescue operations at the scene of the fire incident involving 10 rooms in a bungalow building consisting of 25 rooms and 18 shops.

It was learned that the operatives early on Sunday morning battled two separate fire outbreaks in the Bariga and Somolu areas of the State.

The agency was notified of the first emergency at 00:31 am on Sunday at 19, Apata Street, Shomolu while the second incident at number 48, Jagunmolu Street, Bariga was reported at 3:19 am just as the former firefighting was concluded.

It was learned that the Shomolu incident involved four rooms and three shops in a bungalow building consisting of eight rooms and four shops while the Bariga Fire involved 10 rooms in a bungalow building consisting of 25 rooms and 18 shops.

Confirming the incident, Adeseye Margaret, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said the Ilupeju and Isolo Fire Crews responded to the two separate emergencies. The inferno had wreaked havoc before they were alerted to salvage the situations.”

Margaret added that preliminary investigation revealed negligence as the undercurrent causes of both Fires which led to an electrical upsurge as a reported shock was witnessed at Shomolu before the arrival of the Firefighters.

It was, however, unfortunate that a male adult of about 50 years of age was recovered and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit at Bariga while that of Somolu does not involve any loss of life or injury.”

RELATED NEWS