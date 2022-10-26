The Chairman of the Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC), Prof. Peter Okebukola has commended the performance of Nigerian universities in the Times Higher Education 2023 Subject Rankings released on Oct. 25.

This is contained in a statement issued by Okebukola in Abuja on Wednesday.

Okebukola, who is also a member of the international advisory board of Times Higher Education World University rankings, said that in the 2022 rankings, only five Nigerian universities featured in four subjects.

He said that in the 2023 ranking, 48 Nigerian universities were cumulatively listed among the world’s best in 11 subjects/disciplines.

He listed the subjects/discipline as arts and humanities; business and economics; education; law; social sciences; computer science; engineering; clinical and health; life sciences; physical sciences and psychology.

“Noteworthy is the impressive ranking of Covenant University, the only private university in the league tables, featuring prominently in business and economics, social sciences, computer science, engineering, and physical sciences.

“No state university is on the league tables. The federal universities with impressive rankings are University of Nigeria Nsukka, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta.

” Others are the University of Ilorin, Obafemi Awolowo University, Federal University of Technology Akure, Bayero University Kano, and University of Benin,” he said.

Okebukola released details of the results as Arts and Humanities (University of Nigeria Nsukka=601+); Business and Economics (Covenant University=401-500; University of Lagos=501-600; Obafemi Awolowo University=601-800 and University of Nigeria Nsukka=801+.

Others are Education (University of Ibadan and University of Nigeria Nsukka=501-600); Law (University of Nigeria Nsukka=251+); Social Sciences (Covenant University=251-300; University of Lagos=401-500; University of Ibadan and University of Nigeria Nsukka=601-800; and University of Ilorin and Obafemi Awolowo University=801+).

Also in the list are Computer Science (Covenant University=401-500); Engineering (Covenant University=401-500; Federal University of Technology Akure and University of Ilorin=601-800; University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria Nsukka and Obafemi Awolowo University=1000+).

He said for Clinical and Health (University of Lagos=151-175; University of Ibadan=201-250; University of Nigeria Nsukka=501-600; Bayero University Kano, University of Benin and Obafemi Awolowo University=601-800; University of Ilorin and Nnamdi Azikiwe University=801+).

Also in the list are Life Sciences (University of Ilorin=601-800; Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Federal University of Technology Akure, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria Nsukka and Obafemi Awolowo University=801-1000).

Okebukola listed Physical Sciences (Covenant University=401-500; Federal University of Technology Akure and University of Ilorin=501-600; Bayero University Kano=601-800; Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta and University of Lagos=801-1000; University of Ibadan, University of Nigeria Nsukka.

Also Obafemi Awolowo University has1000+); and Psychology (University of Nigeria Nsukka=301-400).

Speaking further on the results, Okebukola expressed appreciation to the Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed for setting up NURAC and for the commitment they continue to show to improving quality in the Nigerian university system.

“Professor Rasheed is one individual who will not rest until the old glory of Nigerian universities is fully restored”, Okebukola noted.

“We assure Nigerians that with the ongoing implementation of the Blueprint for the Rapid Revitalisation of University Education in Nigeria, the days of consigning Nigerian universities to the group of non-performers will soon be over,” he said. (NAN)

