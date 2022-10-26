.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Forty-two members of the House of Representatives were on Tuesday admitted into the Nigerian Parliamentary Israeli Allies Caucus (NPIAC).

The caucus is a member of the global Israel Allies Foundation that has a presence in over 50 countries of the world.

In his remarks at the inauguration that was held in Abuja, the pioneer chairman, Hon. Nicholas Ossai said that the caucus was seeking ties with Isreal in areas of common interests, including agriculture, science and technology, youth development and innovation, culture/tourism, education, security, aviation, power/renewable energy, peace-building, democracy, rule of law and protection of human rights.

He said “The caucus will from time to time organize parliamentary exchanges and visits to the Israel Knesset and other allies’ parliaments globally. Furthermore, the caucus will seek to organize business and investment summits/democracy promotion activities for the mutual benefit of Nigeria and the state of Israel.

“The caucus is open to legislators at both federal and sub-national levels, policymakers, faith-based leaders, lovers of Israel and Nigeria and the general public who meet the membership criteria. Caucus members have the opportunity to enjoy quality legislative exchange programs and experience visits to member parliaments and countries, Israeli visas, business opportunities, education, tourism and other mutual bilateral opportunities.”

Reading the resolution after the inauguration of the new members performed by a six-person inauguration committee which included four members of the House, Bamidele Salam (Chairman), Sergius Ogun, Chris Azubogu and Oghene Egho as well as Nigeria Director, NPIAC, Sally William-Chinebu (Secretary) and Programme Manager, Chibuzo Okereke, Ossai emphasized the religious affinity of Isreal with Christians in Nigeria.

“Whereas, the State of Israel has appropriately and necessarily exercised its God-given and legal right to declare the reuniﬁed city of Jerusalem to be the eternal and indivisible capital of the Jewish national home, thereby ensuring the protection of religious freedom for worshipers of all faiths under Israeli sovereignty;

“Whereas, people with faith in the Bible recognise the historic and spiritual significance of the Land of Israel and the City of Jerusalem to the Jewish people, and whereas, the Israel Allies Foundation was established to give clear expression to the moral and ethical bonds that unite Jews, Christians, and people of faith worldwide;

“Whereas, members of the Nigerian Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus wish to enter the Global Israel Allies Network of over 50 parliamentary caucuses in countries worldwide in order to take a public stand on critical issues facing Nigeria and Israel for the mutual beneﬁts of our both countries;

“Therefore, we the foundational members are establishing the Nigerian Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus, whose mission it will be to support the stronger diplomatic ties between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Jewish State of Israel in asserting its God-given and legal rights to sovereignty and self-defence upon the entirety of its lands and territories, recognizing the aimed of people of all faiths for a strong and united Israel and Nigeria through legislative diplomacy”, he said

The caucus urged governments, institutions and people of conscience around the world to “reject all forms of anti-semitism including the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement as a matter of official policy, duly noting its anti-semitic nature against the State of Israel.”

In her welcome address earlier, the Nigerian Director, NPIAC, Sally William-Chinebu said that caucus was leveraging on the instrumentality of faith based diplomacy to deepen its relationship with Isreal.

“The caucus uses the instrumentality of advocacy, faith-based diplomacy, and policy dialogues to support good diplomatic relations with the State of Israel.

“We will assist to facilitate mutually beneficial collaborations and cooperation in areas of parliamentary engagements, cultural and educational exchanges, peace-building, agriculture, renewable energy, youth development, technology, aviation, security and other innovations.

“We will work to ensure and promulgate legislation that prevents discriminations of any kind against Nigerians and Israelis anywhere including anti-semitism. We will always support the right of the Jews to live in Israel, a Jewish state, in peace, harmony, and security and with rights to defensible borders. We also aim at promoting a greater role for Nigeria in the international community, while promoting democracy in Nigeria in an environment that guarantees freedom of expression, peace, social justice, rule of law and electoral integrity”, she said.

