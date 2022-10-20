.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Enugu East

has again denied the allegation that the sum of $41.8million dollars grew wings under him as the state’s Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement yesterday, the former Governor of Enugu state said: “ I never met or inherited the sum $41.8million as Governor. Enugu State from 1999 to 2007 did not have $41.8m dollars to be stolen or embezzled.

” Is a mere imagination of my accusers and it is at best a beer parlour gossip because nothing of such happened under my watch as Governor of Enugu state”.

” I maintain a residence in America and just came back after five weeks. The FBI is not looking for me and no assets of mine have ever been seized in the United States”.

Nnamani who clarified that what his accusers were quoting was the EFCC complaints to Dept of Justice associated with usual Interim Forfeiture after such complaints, said, “ the Interim Forfeiture was discharged after Investigation and Judicial Review”.

He told his accusers to do something positive because accusing him falsely will not add value to anyone, adding, “If my recent political activities make some people uncomfortable, they should know that democracy is a matter of choice. It is an open field, you choose your lane to play. Everyone has a choice, I deserve the right to choose my lane. I do not expect people to infringe on my right of choice.”

Senator Nnamani counselled that the politics of 2023 should be played with every sense of responsibility and loyalty to the nation without bitterness pointing out that “all we strive for is a better Nigeria.”