File Photo

By Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli

A four-year old child, identified as Oghenevweta, has been reportedly killed by the ravaging flood which has submerged more communities in Delta State.

The child, it was gathered, drowned at Omosuomo community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, after the parent’s house was enmeshed in a mass of water that flowed ceaselessly into it

Some of the communities presently under water in the council area, include Obi-Ayagha, Okwemor, Otor-Owahwa, Ewu-Otor, Orere, Assah, Etefe, Gbaregolor, Olodiama,, Omafuvwe, Edjekuo, Omosuomo-Inland, Omosuomo-Waterside, Okuama, Ogoda, Alagbabri and Ofrukama with farmlands and properties worth millions of naira lost to the unabating flood.

Others, Okwagbe Water-skier, Okwagbe Inland, Ophorigbala, Otutuama, Otor-Edo, Otu-Jeremi, Agbowhiame, Edjophe, Iwhrekan, Ughevwughe, Iwhrekeka, Esaba, Ighwrogun, Erhuwaren, Ososo-Urhie, Ekameta, Oyan, Arhavwarien, Okparebe, Olota, Okpare, Egbo-Ideh, Otitiri, Ekrokpe, Ovwieki, Oginibo, Ighwre-Okun, Okparabe, Eyara, Imode, Agbaghare and many others have also not been spared by the natural disaster.

Reacting to the development, President of all Communities President Generals in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Chief Henry Abizor, said almost all communities in the council area have been submerged by the flood.

“We are still intensifying efforts to know extent of the damage because there are areas we can no longer reach until the flood recedes”, he said, adding that “we need a camp for those displaced by the flood to enable people who are willing to help to come to their aid.

He appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Chairman of Ughelli South Local Government Council, Dr. Richard Kofi and the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to come to their aid.