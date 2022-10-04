By Esther Onyegbula

The Irede Foundation in partnership with NNPC/SNEPCo on Friday officially handed over five Prosthetic Limbs to four children in Lagos.

While three of the beneficiaries got a limb, Perry Odigie, whose lower limbs were amputated as a toddler received two artificial limbs for both legs.

Presenting the prosthetics in Lagos, Adegoke Areje who represented the Managing Director, SNEPCo, said imparting lives and giving back to the community were the centre of the blueprint of the organization.

Encouraging the Champions and the caregivers present, Areje said it was the beginning of great things in their lives, adding that nothing was impossible. “Sometimes, things happen in our lives and we think, God why me? or why did this have to happen? But I want you to know you are in your position because you are there to affect your generation, you are there to affect your growth, you are there to make this world a better place than you have met it and you are here to give solutions to any and everybody in every sphere of life. So, take this challenge, take this as a step, and take it not as a limiting factor but as a step to impact your world” Blessing Odigie,

Expressing her joy at the impact of the project, the Mother of TIF’s Champion (beneficiary), Blessing Odigie, Perry Odigie, said: “When I had my son and discovered he had to be amputated, I thought my life was over, and couldn’t see a way out. When my son was given his first prostheses, we also gained a family in The Irede Foundation; and the support to this date has been surreal.

“I was so grateful as I had given up on all hopes of Perry being able to live a normal life and I wondered if I was going to carry him about all his life, and school was not even on our mind as it seemed impossible; but shortly after he received his limb from The Irede Foundation, we were encouraged to let him return to school that he would be fine, as the foundation also provided us with a support group of other child amputee moms, so that helped.

“About a year later, I started to worry about changing his prosthetic limbs, I knew the one he had was very expensive and I didn’t know how to ask the Foundation if they could at least repair it as he had started to play rough in school and it would need a bit of repair. On a routine call, they asked if all was well with him and his prostheses and I mustered the courage to tell them the state of the limb they asked why I hadn’t reported to us as the donor, which I learnt was NNPC/SNEPCo group would like to know and they would send a report.”