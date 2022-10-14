Thirty-seven successful contestants have qualified for the finals of the 34th edition of the Most Beautiful Girl pageant in Nigeria (MBGN).

The president, Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce, disclosed this to newsmen at the Galleria, Cinema floor, on Friday, in Lagos.

According to him, the contestants had gone through a thorough preparations before being presented to the public.

“Silverbird Group, organisers of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) unveils 37 beautiful contestants in the 34th edition of the pageant.

“The contestants went through a series of activities and preparations to keep them in good shape for the competition.

“The 37 contestants will be representing all the states in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“They were screened out of the hundreds of entries that were submitted during the preliminary stage,” he said.

He added that the contestants were camped during the preparation where they were trained to become “Beauty Ambassadors”.

“They were trained on confidence building, catwalk, choreography, etiquette, eloquence, grooming and several educative extraordinary skills.

“Some of our sponsors include: Eko Hotel and Suites, Waw Detergents, The Colonades Hotel, Studio 24, Malta Guiness, Zaron Cosmetics and many others.

“The grand finale comes up on Oct. 21 at Eko Hotel and Suites,” he said.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the outgoing queen, Oluchi Madubuike, said the pageantry improved her personality in various ways.

“MBGN has really impacted in my life in several ways, it has exposed me to the world, made me a more positive and resourceful entrepreneur.

“There are lots of gains in participating in pageantry so I encourage more girls to key into it because it brings out the beauty internally and externally,” she said.

Also speaking with one of the successful contestants, 23-year-old Enenma Ibekwe, said the selection process exposed her to beautiful cultures in Nigeria, especially Adamawa.

“The selection process exposed me to the aesthetics of Nigerian culture, especially Adamawa, which is land of beauty, I discovered several beautiful histories I never knew,” she said.