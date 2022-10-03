A 36-year-old man has died after collapsing just two miles from the finishing line of the London Marathon yesterday, event organisers have confirmed.

The say the runner, from south-east England, collapsed between mile 23 and 24 of the course.

Despite receiving immediate medical treatment and ambulance assistance within three minutes, he later died in hospital.

The TCS London Marathon said in a statement: ‘With deep sadness, we confirm the death of a participant in the 2022 TCS London Marathon.

‘A 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed between mile 23 and 24 and, although he received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance was on the scene within three minutes, he died later in hospital.

‘Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to his family and friends.

‘The family has requested privacy and no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes.

‘The cause of death will be established later through medical examination”.

