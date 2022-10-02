•As Police mount surveillance in Osun

By Bose Adelaja & Shina Abubakar

MEN of the Nigeria Police, yesterday, fired canisters at some protesters, who converged at the Lekki tollgate, in Lagos for a procession in commemoration of the second anniversary of the EndSARS protests in the state.

Those dispersed by the police include pro-democracy campaigner, Omowole Sowore; the leader of Takeitback Movement, Ayoyinka Oni; the Executive Director of Enough is Enough, Yomi Adamolekun, popular comic skit maker, Mr Macaroni; Falz and other protesters.

Apart from the celebrities, some victims and affected families of the EndSARS protests also participated in the procession.

The procession, however, led to traffic gridlock as motorists and other road users were stranded on the axis.

During the procession, the protesters were seen with fliers, Nigeria’s flags, and coffins chanting ‘we want justice.’

In the process, police officers fired canisters to disperse the protesters.

Earlier, Oni who addressed the procession called for full compensation of victims of the EndSARS protest, saying “justice delayed is justice denied.”

He said: “Two years down memory lane, victims of the EndSARS protests are yet to be compensated, while those arrested unjustly have not been released. It is so painful that some security personnel who carried out this injustice are all moving freely in society.

”It is worrisome that justice has not been served. In a sane society, any government, under which such dastardly acts occurred, should have resigned peacefully but the reverse is the case with Nigeria. We, hereby, demand the prosecution of all security personnel involved while all victimized persons are compensated for the human rights abuses on them.”

Group condemns Police action

Condemning the action of the Police, the Youth Rights Campaign, YRC, said that the action portends that Police brutality is still the order of the day in Nigeria.

In a statement by its National Coordinator and National Secretary, Messrs Michael Lenin and Francis Nwapa, said: “The action of the police is not only reprehensible, but it is also an assault on the memory of the struggles waged by the Nigerian workers and youth for the enthronement of civil rule in 1999.”

Osun Police mount surveillance

Similarly, Police personnel mounted surveillance at strategic places in Osogbo, the Osun State capital to prevent a breakdown of law and order during the second anniversary of the EndSARS protests in the state.

They were stationed at several flash points such as Ola-Iya, Old-Garage, Alekuwodo, Oke-Fia, Africa Oja-Oba, stadium roundabout and Ayetoro in the capital.