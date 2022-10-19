.

…….. Debunks social media reports alleging fracas amongst party members

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Borno State, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori has declared that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum remains the candidate to beat in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He said, going by the unprecedented achievements recorded in the last three and half years of the Zulum’s administration, with the restoration of peace, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs) back to their liberated communities, the APC has a better chance than any political party to win all elective positions.

The Chairman stated this on Wednesday in an interview with Journalists in Maiduguri on the allegations levelled against him, which also went viral in the social media that he had accused Governor Zulum of not doing enough to unite party supporters ahead of the 2023 polls.

Dalori said, ordinarily, he does not want to join issues with the opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) who are hellbent on hiring some people to concoct fake news against the APC which is the only united party in the state, but for the purpose of clarity, he challenged anyone making the allegations to come up with facts publicly on how APC is divided, as being alleged from faceless individuals on social media platforms.

His words: ” It is shameful to hear that a faceless individual posted on his facebook page with my picture that I accused His Excellency, Governor Babagana Zulum of dividing our great Party, the APC. This is fake news and should be discountenanced.

“Of course, as the 2023 general elections draws nearer, it is not surprising that some desperate and failed members of the opposition parties, especially the sinking PDP would always concoct all sorts of baseless allegations against our great APC, but we will never be distracted by their antics.

“Going by the unprecedented achievements recorded in the last three and half years of the Zulum’s administration, with restoration of peace, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons,( IDPs) back to their liberated communities, the APC has a better chance to win all elective positions in Borno and Nigeria as a whole by God grace”. Dalori stated.

He called on the teaming supporters of the APC and by extension lovers of democracy under the Zulum led- administration to disassociate themselves from fake news mostly portrayed in the social media space by enemies of progress, and continue give their unflinching support and cooperation on the good policies and programmes towards taking Borno from its wood and reposition it better than it was before.