By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS part of efforts to ensure the participation of youths in politics, Youth Hub Africa, has called for reflection and appropriate action to be taken in addressing the barriers to youth inclusion in governance across the country.

This was even as they said that despite have 16.8% of young Nigeria’s out of about 36.6 million Nigerians, youths are still being relegated to the background.

They made this call during a National Youth Agenda Validation Meeting, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Speaking, the Executive Director, Rotimi Olawale, Youth Hub Africa, demanded that leaders should make participation of youth a deliberate part of national governance, adding that whoever becomes Nigeria president after the 2023 general elections should be made to sign an executive order to ensure 35 per cent of affirmative action for young persons.

He said: “When we look at the political structure of Nigeria and how expensive electioneering is, it is becoming very tough for young people to find political space within the polity, if you know, the major parties in Nigeria, how they particularly auctioned their nomination forms at a very expensive rate.

“Many young people in Nigeria can not afford that, what we are hoping for in the new administration whoever becomes president, both at national and state levels will sign executive orders allowing for the appointment of at least 35 percent of young people into political appointments.

“We want to see young people as ambassadors, as ministers, as special advisers and as chairmen of different boards that the president would inaugurate at the assumption of Office.

“The way we would go about it is by advocacy, we’re going to be speaking to the political parties and the presidential candidates and gubernatorial candidates at state level and we’re going to be ensuring that they understand the contribution that young people have for the nation.

“As you know, these days many young people are disillusioned about the state of the economy, and they’re leaving Nigeria. That’s what our research has shown us.

“If you speak to 10 young people today, eight out of them want to leave Nigeria for greener pastures and these are the very educated people who are contributing to Nigeria’s economy, but we want to keep them here to be part of solving Nigeria’s problems and contributing to the solution in Nigeria and that is why we will continue to advocate for the meaningful participation in the political space.”

Similarly, Senior Analyst, Nextier Group, Charles Osiegbu, averred that governments at all levels have not done remarkably on issues of youth inclusion in governance, adding that concerned stakeholders would not lower their voices clamouring for youth participation.

“On the road to the 2023 elections we have seen that not much has been done so far. The key political parties put their price tag for party tickets at very high rates and it was difficult for young persons to mainstream in the process.

“So, what we have is a lot of PVC carriers by young people instead of young aspirants. So, we haven’t gotten there yet and the results are not very encouraging. However, we are pushing very well to ensure that the story changes and one way we are doing that is to sensitise people, especially young people to actually play their part fully”, he said.

On his part, Program Officer; Governance and Accountability, Youth Hub Africa, Hassan Nurudeen, said: “Going into the 2020 elections, we are looking at things that can form conversations on doing campaign trail and what young people can then demand from their elected representatives after the 2023 elections.

“So it’s just beyond having teams to discuss during the election period, but then these are the things that you have agreed to for young people and how do we then move forward with implementations of those things”, he added.

Vanguard reports that with the support of United States Agency for International Development, USAID, and the National Democratic Institute, NDI, YouthHubAfrica, among others conducted a desk review of existing youth-related policies, identifying

the gaps and making recommendations.

Part of the recommendations are: “Make youth participation a deliberate part of national governance through affirmative action for 35% of cabinet positions for competent youth under the age of 45 across all states and the federal government.

“With the goal of attracting younger politicians, political parties should minimize the fees associated with buying nomination forms for candidates seeking to contest for office Enhance policy coordination, monitoring, and accountability to make the most of current initiatives.”

