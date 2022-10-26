By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A youth-led organization, the Building Block for Peace Foundation, has raised the alarm over possible post-2023 election violence in parts of the country and called on the government, the political parties, and Nigerians to be on the alert.

Leader of the group, Lawal Rafiu Adeniran, raised the alarm yesterday during a stakeholders’ dialogue organised in Abuja with the theme: 2023: Enhancing Youth Political Participation for a Peaceful and Inclusive Society’.

He predicted that a victory for any of the leading presidential contenders in the 2023 polls might trigger protest, especially by the people who feel aggrieved by the choices of the political parties

According to him, socioeconomic and political realities show that, if urgent interventions are not made to address the emerging early warnings, the elections might be marred with large-scale violence just like the previous elections of 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Adeniran explained, “In recent times, there has been an outcry and protest against the ‘Same Religion Presidential Tickets’ adopted by the ruling party despite the secularity of the Nigerian state. Both the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidates of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the February 2023 elections are Muslims.

“Some have also questioned whether it is politically correct or fair for power to remain in the north or go to the southwest in 2023. Both scenarios are currently generating tensions across the length and breadth of the country and abroad.

“”The IPOB group has since threatened that elections may not be held in the five eastern states of Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Abia.

“The unnecessary and unhealthy enmity among political parties, party gladiators and supporters doesn’t mean well and has huge implications for the 2023 elections and beyond.

“Barely three weeks after the signing of the peace accord by political parties and their presidential candidates, championed by the National Peace Committee (NPC). We have started seeing clashes and violent attacks between members of different political parties across the country.

“We perceive that a victory for any of the contenders at the polls might trigger protest, especially by the people who feel aggrieved by the choices of these political parties.

“It is therefore important for all political actors and especially presidential candidates to start speaking on concrete ways of ensuring and guaranteeing inclusivity in governance and national unity as we approach the 2023 General Elections.”

He advised the Federal Government to strengthen the capacity of security agencies, including the provision of logistical support for effective mitigation issues of human security threats before, during and after the 2023 elections.

Adeniran also charged political parties to consider the nation’s fragile unity and stability, and shore up awareness campaigns to their members and supporters on peaceful elections, non-violence, and the dangers of hate speech in the lead-up to the general elections.

