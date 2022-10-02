By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has replied the House of Representatives member representing Gwer/Gwer West federal constituency of the State, Hon. Mark Gbillah.

Ortom said he (Gbillah) has no capacity to threaten the electoral victory of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the forthcoming elections.

It would be recalled that Gbillah had at a press conference in Abuja Friday last week accused Ortom of working against him in the elections.

Gbillah who had his name published by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC as a senatorial candidate on the platforms of both the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP and the Labour Party, LP, accused Ortom of masterminding the development through

a publication of an online medium allegedly owned by an aide of the governor.

Gbillah had said: “The webpage footer indicates First TV by First Dotai Nig Ltd, further online investigation revealed from the online account of a certain James Igbudu who is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and ICT to the Governor of Benue State Dr Samuel Ortom that he is the Founder and CEO of First Dotai Nig Ltd. It can therefore not be a subject of conjecture or coincidence that the publisher of this fake news item is an appointee and aide to Governor Samuel Ortom who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Benue North-West (Zone B) Senatorial District and will be my opponent at the 2023 general elections. I am well within my rights to believe the Governor is privy to this fake news publication by his SSA the intendment of which is to misinform, mislead and discourage my supporters by trying to bring my candidacy to disrepute with the unscrupulous belief that this would give the Governor an advantage over me at the polls.”

But reacting to Gbillah’s allegations, Governor Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Nathaniel Ikyur made available to Vanguard in Abuja on on Sunday said the lawmaker had become a nomadic politician.

“It is on record how Hon. Gbillah had embarked on a nomadic political voyage from the All Progressives Congress, APC to PDP, New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and now claims to be a member of the Labour Party, LP, just so as to remain in the political process of the country.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had published the name of Hon. Gbillah on the platform of the NNPP and Labour Party for the 2023 national assembly polls.

“Gbillah has displayed political immaturity by his actions, so he should lick his wounds he inflicted on himself for his greed and inconsistencies and leave Governor Ortom out of his current predicament.

“This is someone who has been in the House of Representatives for eight years even against the wish of the stakeholders in his constituency. In his bid to go for a third term, political leaders from his local government rejected his third term ambition. It was not Governor Ortom who rejected him, so he should stop looking for who to blame.

“Out of greed, Gbillah began nomadic quest for electoral placement going from PDP to NNPP and now he claims to be the candidate of LP. What is this desperation that he is running here and there and looking for who to blame?

“It is not Governor Ortom who caused INEC to publish his name as candidate for the 2023 national assembly election on two different political parties. Gbillah is a lawmaker who should know that it is fraud and indeed contravenes the electoral Act. He cannot fool anybody. Let him bear the consequences of his inordinate ambition.

“The public should not be swayed by the desperation of the drowning lawmaker whose immediate constituency rejected him. Let it also be known to all that PDP in Benue is solid and will be victorious in the forthcoming elections. Not a thousand Gbillahs can threaten the PDP”, Ortom said in the statement.

RELATED NEWS