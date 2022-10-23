The Yoruba World Congress (YWC) has declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, with a promise to work for the enthronement of a Tinubu presidency in 2023.

According to a statement by YWC leader, Mr Adigun Raheem on Sunday in Abuja, the declaration was at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, Stratford, London, with eminent personalities in attendance.

The Yoruba World Congress (YWC), is an umbrella body of all self-determination groups and socio-cultural organisations of Yoruba descent worldwide.

Raheem said the time had come for everyone, most especially sons and daughters of Yoruba descendant, around the world to put behind the past and work for the success of their son, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.

He said the YWC had resolved to support the APC candidate with the hope that he would return Nigeria’s glory and bring the cohesion and peace required for the progress and development of the country.

According to him, Nigeria needs a courageous strong leader, a pan-Nigerian with in-depth experience on economy, politics and the country generally, saying that this is where Tinubu stands out.

He assured that the YWC would deploy its entire arsenal to work for Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“This is the best time for Nigeria to take her place in the comity of nations and Tinubu is the right man to take us there,” Raheem said.

He added that the YWC would send representatives to Nigeria to work with the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) ahead of the election to ensure electoral victory.

According to the statement, among the guest at the declaration were APC leader, Mr Oldeebo Olaide, National Chairman of Tinubu-Shettima Support Group (TSSG) in the Diaspora, and his Deputy, Amb. Azeez Salam.

Others were: Otunba Jafaru Braimoh, TSSG France representative, Hadjia Rakeyaat Alfa, TSSG Diaspora representative, Kemi Hadjia Hauwa and TSSG United Kingdom Representative, Kemi Omole.

Also represented at the occasion were the TSSG Grand Patron, Chief James Faleke and the APC PCC Director of Diaspora Directorate, Mr Ade Omole.

The statement added that Oladapo Habeeb who represented the APC UK Campaign Council, welcomed the YWC at the event held amid fanfare

