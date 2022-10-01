A pressure group, Youth Alliance for Tinubu, YAT, has vowed to ensure that a large percentage of the voting population of youths votes for the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

It stated that mobilisation has commenced across 36 states of the federation towards getting the support of young people.

This was disclosed in Abuja by the National Coordinator of the group, Bello Bala Shagari, during the unveiling of YAT.

His words: ” You’re welcome to the auspicious occasion of the unveiling of the vanguard Youth engagement platform for the actualization of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidency in the forthcoming 2023 elections – The Youth Alliance for Tinubu (YAT).According to INEC database of newly registered voters, 71% of the over 11m fresh voters are youth between the ages of 18 to 35, therefore the imperative of mobilizing this demography for our candidate, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot be overemphasized.

“YAT is made up of seasoned young professionals that have participated actively in the APC since its formation – contributing immensely to its success at the grassroots, and playing pivotal roles in government.

“Already, YAT structure is existent across the country with 36 State coordinators and the FCT. With this unveiling today, activities to entrench it, down to the grassroots, even to the polling units level will commence, in earnest.Asides mobilizing massively for the victory of Asiwaju Tinubu, YAT is poised to be at the vanguard of advocating for youth inclusion and creating awareness around Youth issues.

” We intend to work closely with APC candidates at all levels to ensure their policy initiatives are youth-centered and addresses core issues relating to youth development and unemployment. We also intend to bridge the perceived gap between our Presidential candidate and the Nigerian youth, merging our innovative ideas with his experience, hence our motto – “Ideas meets experience”. It is our strong belief that the synergy that YAT seeks to achieve will give renewed hope to our contemporaries that Tinubu is the authentic Youth candidate.As our great party kick-starts the campaigns in the coming days, we are ready to join hands with relevant stakeholders and party faithful to ensure emphatic victory in the February 2023 general elections. A greater and more prosperous Nigeria beckons. We are poised to put our hands on the plough to make this a reality.”

RELATED NEWS