THE Rotary Club has been urged to work with civil society organizations to ensure that the 2023 general polls are credible and peaceful.

The appeal was made during the inauguration of Rotarian Macdonald Ukaeru, the chief executive officer, Come Homes and Properties, as the 35th President of Rotary Club of Victoria Island East and the induction of eight new members, weekend.

Chairman of the event, held in Lagos, Sola Olatunji, who was represented by Mr Tunde Longe, FCA, pointed out that the 2023 general elections are at hand and advised the group to work with Peace and Conflict Resolution bodies in championing peace initiatives across the country, adding that “whatever one does to humanity goes a long way.”

The newly inducted members include Executive Director, Hillel Integrated Resources Limited, Mr Babarinde Balogun; a media professional, Chinyere Mordi; Regional Manager, Globacom Limited, Catherine Onotu; Business tycoon, Mr Nwajide Angus; and an accomplished entrepreneur, Mary Ini Udu. Others included Human Capital Management and Project Development Manager, Emilia Nweke; Human Resources expert, Oluwabusola Kayode; and Legal Practitioner, Imonighara Ese.

Speaking at the event, the new President expressed delight over the honour accorded him to lead the group and urged members to support his administration to achieve their objectives. He noted that the gathering was because of members’ love for humanity and explained that he joined the group barely five years ago to enable him to assist individuals and groups that require assistance.

RELATED NEWS