By Gabriel Olawale

A group, Patriots Roundtable, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to vote for a presidential candidate with the best experience and achievements during the 2023 election.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu said it was imperative for Nigerians to look at the profiles of candidates who give excellence a pride of place.

The group said the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s manifesto of renewal and prosperity remains more viable and realistic among other candidates.

The statement reads: “We have read thoroughly through the manifestos of all the leading Presidential Candidates. It is a valid position that Party manifestos must leap through the pages of the written words into actualized testimonies before they can be accepted as engines of growth and development.

“Equally, we urge Nigerians to look carefully at the track records of those who are now bringing their manifestos to the public realm. We must look at their records , their consistencies and their demonstrated attainments.

“We must look at their profiles in cultivating talents, in encouraging merits, in giving excellence a pride of place.

“There are other various questions we should ask about the words and actions of the candidates. There may be a vision without the tools to actualize it . There may be good ideals without the complementary talents to bring them to fruition.

“Nigerians should not be fooled by written words lacking in effectiveness of thorough actualization.

“We at the Patriots Roundtable, having juxtaposed the manifestos of the candidates with their respective records, we have come to the well ascertained conclusion that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate’s manifesto of renewal and prosperity, is more viable, more realistic, ultimately more pragmatic and laudable in the sweeping breadth of its vision, in the grandeur of its idealistic reaches and in the frank lucidity of its mission.

“But more so , pitting the ideals with the proven audacious precedents of the APC presidential flag bearer, we come to the inescapable conclusion that for a better and renewed nation, for popular empowerment and solid rings of security, for the flourish of progressive strides and the widening of the creative fields , the Tinubu -Shettima Ticket appears to us as the most potent course of reversing our present challenges, building hope, resurrecting our collective dreams toward a more peaceful, unifying nation. Let’s vote for the man who knows the way. Let’s follow the redeeming path. Let’s follow the salvaging beacon of light and renewed hope.

“The Jagaban beckons. There is light in the horizon.”

