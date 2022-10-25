.

Akwa Ibom North West PDP Senatorial candidate, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem says his aspiration is the best option for his constituents as the touchstone of his candidacy is competence, capacity, and experience underpinned by a strong demand for justice, equity and fairness.

In a statement he personally signed to mark the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District PDP Campaign flag-off and presentation of flags to the 13 candidates of the party at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium on Tuesday, the former PDP National Legal Adviser said, he is seeking the votes of his people to be the next Senator because he has the capacity, competence, commitment, experience, exposure as well as deep knowledge of the expectations and the needs of his people.

Enoidem said, “I am not seeking an office or a position but I am seeking for an opportunity for service. My aspiration will avail you two packages in one: a golden opportunity to right the wrongs of the past and to correct a negative history of alienating the great people of Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency from serving as your representative in the Senate since our country’s independence in 1960; and a competent, experienced, selfless, responsible, well-rounded, prepared, determined, passionate, accessible, knowledgeable and loyal Senator, who will demonstrate equity and mutual fidelity to the course of the entire district without discrimination”.

He noted with delight that the senatorial district is blessed with enormous manpower, rich arable land and other natural resources, which require proper harnessing through credible leadership and representation.

“We have palm produce, clay, limestone, silica, etc. These are waiting to be explored and exploited to create jobs for our teeming youths, active elders, resilient women, and willing men who are yearning for the right kind of leadership and representation; who are ready to unleash their potentials”.

“We have great hardworking people who seek opportunities to thrive and excel. I am offering myself as a vessel to fulfil these needs, using the National Assembly as a staging post. My mantra is an opportunity for all. Not some,” he vowed.

The Senatorial hopeful, who went down memory lane, chronicled his contributions to the growth and development of the PDP and the State and pledged to do more when elected.

“There is hardly any major transformational idea in our dear state between 2007 and 2015, which did not bear the imprimatur of my modest contributions as a Commissioner. There is no doubt that I am clear-eyed about the needs of our senatorial district and I am determined to spend every day in Abuja as I will at home, fighting for you, using the instrumentality and leverage of the National Assembly.

“I will, in conjunction with the Federal Government, our state government and other development agencies within and outside Nigeria, pursue the growth, prosperity, development, happiness and well-being of our people, including those who will not support or vote for me”.

He promised to synergize with relevant federal government agencies, and the state and development partners to turn around the fortunes of his constituents and run an all-inclusive government.

He warned that the stakes beyond 2023 in Nigeria are too high to be left in the hands of unstable politicians as too many unresolved national questions are still open to necessary debate and resolution in our quest for national rebirth, growth and integration.

“I urge you to make the job easy for me by voting for candidates of our great party- the PDP, for all positions. They are the ones who share the same ideology with me on issues of development. When you return all of them to power, from the President to the House of Assembly members, it would be very easy to build the needed synergy with them to serve you. We are in this journey together. We will win together. I will not let you down” he assured.

While thanking the people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District for turning out en-masse, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Deacon Udom Emmanuel, urged the electorate to return all candidates of the PDP.

Addressing the rally, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Pastor Umo Eno said his administration plans to create a medical corridor in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

According to Pastor Eno, “Today we have come to tell the Ikot Ekpene people that we cannot continue to leave the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel to remain empty. Between Ibom Specialist Hospital and the Marriott Hotel here in Ikot Ekpene, by the grace of God, we intend to create a medical corridor to promote medical tourism because one of the ways to fill this hotel and to make it sponsor itself and generate profit for our people to is to ensure that there’s a medical corridor to promote tourism between Ibom Specialist Hospital and the Four Points, using the 25Km dualized highway as access”.

“Your Excellency we are here to assure Ikot Ekpene people and the entire state that we shall build on all the legacies that you’ve built in our dear state, we shall connect the dots, further the peace that you’ve brought through God to Akwa Ibom so that our brothers and sisters will continue sleeping with their two eyes closed”.

“We will make Ikot Ekpene an enterprise hub, and will build an international market so that the hard-working people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District will have where to do their businesses and where to channel their enterprise into wealth”, he stated.

The highpoint of the campaign was the handing over of the PDP flags to the 13 National and State House of Assembly candidates in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District by the State Chairman, Hon Elder Aniekan Umanah.

