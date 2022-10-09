By Olayinka Ajayi

Yoruba social-cultural organization Afenifere has beeb urged to focus more on issues in the best interest of Yoruba people.

In a statement, Think Yoruba First ,TYF, Assistant Secretary on Media Ogbeni Olakunle Faleti, insisted the group ought to be Yoruba focused said: “Afenifere focus should be listening to Yorùbá citizens and making available resources for whose interests Afenifere claims to work for.”

The group who further extends an invitation to Afenifere for discussion on the issue added “Afenifere has always been seen as the voice of the Yorùbá, a friend, father and leader on the path to actualising a sovereign Yorùbá (Nation) free from all mechanisation and influence of others. But recent rhetoric has proven that we were quite mistaken in both what Afenifere represents and what it is they fight for.

“In light of this, the past stances of Afenifere call for review in light of recent events to ascertain if they were truly in the best interest of the Yorùbá. In our observations of recent events, we have discovered some uncomfortable realities.

“ Afenifere has become too invested in the obedient movement to the point of stating it has the only way forward towards a “One Nigeria” and putting its all behind it. Why? Because through the obedient movement Afenifere is reenacting the so hated 2015 Tinubu love affair with the North and Buhari while setting itself up to likewise inherit the coming hate because there is a collective desire to ignore the glaring uncomfortable reality that is Nigeria.

“Whoever inherits Nigeria in 2023 will be hated and despised as you will not only sustain a terror-infested country but also be incapable of achieving much significant policies with the coming depression and changing geopolitical reality of the world. It is important to make clear the freedom of each individual to fight reasonably for their desired candidate but Afenifere, in light of what we assumed it stood for, cannot enjoy this freedom. It would have been okay to provide tacit support or move the polity to support the best candidate they can identify but coming outright to stand behind a politician and its movement while carrying the Pan-Yorùbá consciousness on its back is wrong, unacceptable and should have been advised against.

“The Pan-Yoruba Organisation has metamorphosed to a Political Party with branches and members in other regions working together to actualise “One Nigeria” – a unified, indivisible and indissoluble Nigeria.”

“We understand it may not be intentional but the collective belief of all Yorùbá before now was that they stand primarily for Us, alas we were mistaken. As a political party constituted of politicians we are left with no other choice but to act accordingly as with all politicians, we cannot simply put our trust in you as recurring instances have taught us that politicians will always be politicians.

