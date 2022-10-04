By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Leader of Hausa community in Amawbia, near Awka, Anambra State capital, Mahmoud Sani has disclosed that they are praying fervently to Allah to give Nigeria the best president among the three major contestants, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP in 2023.

He said the Hausa residing in Anambra State are not interested in ethnic, religious or tribal sentiments but rather , they would want any candidate who can take over the mantle of leadership and return Nigeria to a path of greatness.

Sani who spoke to newsmen in his residence at Amawbia said: “To us, it does not matter whether a Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo man becomes the next President of Nigeria in 2023. What matters to us is who will return Nigeria to a path of glory”.

Sani who inherited his leadership of the Hausa community from his late father, recalled that Obi had during his regime as Governor of Anambra State, sunk a water borehole for the Hausa community at Amawbia which they are still drawing their water from till date.

He contended that if Obi could have the mind to provide social amenities to all and sundry as a governor without tribal, ethnic and religious sentiments, then he can as well spread developmental projects across all lengths and breaths of the country as a president without tribal, ethnic and religious coloration.

He therefore prayed for peaceful and transparent elections in 2023 and charged the Hausa to see Ndigbo as brothers and sisters, based on the cordial relationship existing between them, irrespective of the fact that bad elements could be found from all ethnic groups.

