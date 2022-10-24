By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has on Monday called on Nigerians to vote the ruling party into power come 2023 promising them that they will not let them down.

Besides, Tinubu also promised a better Nigeria if elected into office.

The former Lagos State Governor made the promise during an interactive session with members of the ethnic nationalities group in Kano State.

He said they made promises and keep to the promises noting that the opposition made promises that cannot be relied upon.

According to him, “They (opponents) don’t have integrity and honesty. So whatever they tell you is a lie. You can’t rely on it. We make promises and keep them.

“We promise you a better Nigeria and we will not let you down.

“Go out there and campaign for our great party; neighbor-to-neighbor, house-to-house, and door-to-door to ensure our success in the 2023 elections,” he said.

Similarly, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State called on the ethnic nationals to throw their weight behind the candidature of Tinubu to enable him to replicate the developmental strides achieved in Lagos State spread across the country.

Earlier, the leaders of the ethnic nationalities who spoke at the occasion, the Eze Ndigbo of Kano, Boniface Ibekwe, and his counterpart, the Oba Yoruba of Kano, Engineer Murtala Alimi Otisese prayed for the success of Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2023 elections.

In a related development, the APC Presidential candidate, Tinubu met with the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN where he appealed to them to eschew religious sentiment and vote him in 2023 presidential election, insisting that he is the best candidate to give Nigeria good leadership.

Tinubu spoke during an interface with the leadership of CAN in Kano led by the state chairman, Rev. Samuel Adeyemo.

The APC presidential candidate who spoke at Africa House, Government House, Kano, reminded the Christian leaders that he is married to a Pastor, insisting that his decision for Muslim-Muslim ticket was never to spite Christians, but to ensure that he used the best political formula to win elections.

“Thank you everyone here. Thank you CAN. Thank you, Pastors. I am a unique Muslim because I am married to a Pastor. When I am at home, she is the boss.

“I did not try to Islamise her. We have two bedside lamps, one with the Bible, and the other one with the Holy Quran. I have never seen the two Holy Books change their position or quarrel in the same bedroom.

“We have a country to build. Me, I have an election to win. After winning my primary election, I didn’t look for the ballot papers to know whether those who voted were Muslim or Christian. All I needed was to win, and I won. When I won, I started dancing.

“If you polarise Nigeria along religious lines, we will have bad leadership. We should not fight along religious lines. The way you pray for forgiveness as a Christian is the same way I pray for forgiveness as a Muslim.

“I know you would not want to be an enemy to the winning team. I am a politician, I have a formula, and my formula is to win election without rigging. I am a minority Muslim from Yoruba, how will I go and chose one Emmanuel from Sokoto…,” Tinubu however stated.

