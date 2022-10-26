…despite level of insecurity, a priest can’t be carrying guns….Rev Fr Etim

By Ike Uchechukwu,CALABAR

The Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA) have vowed to effectively mobilise their eligible voting congregation for the 2023 general elections.

The President, Calabar chapter of the association, Rev Fr. Emmanuel Duke, stated this Wednesday, at 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the NCDPA in Calabar.

The year’s AGM has as its theme: “The Imperative of Effective Evangelism Through Inclusiveness.”

Duke whose Diocese is hosting atleast 170 Priest drawn from the 56 Diocese in the country said that the theme was apt because it has a lot to do with the church and the society.

He explained that as such, the church, especially the Catholic, wants to change the political narrative in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

“Next year’s elections is like no other. We did a lot of grassroots mobilisation during the voters registration exercise and we will do same for the elections.

” We specially wrote the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration units and had every child of voting age registered. We have also mobilised them for Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) collection.

“It is the same measure we will adopt during the elections properly, mobilise everyone of them to exercise their franchise.

“We have told them to vote their conscience on election days and that they shouldn’t sell their conscience because of money. They should vote for a sincere, committed and dedicated leader.”

While lamenting the current level of insecurity in the country, however said that they remain undeterred and resilient in their their calling as priests adding that nothing will deter them.

On his part, the Chairman, Central Organising Committee for the meeting, Rev Fr. Charles Etim said that insecurity would not make them (Priests) shy away from the duty and responsibility God has assigned to them.

He stressed that even with the level of insecurity in the country, a priest should not be seen to be carrying gun.

“Our Lord did not carry arm or security guard, we believe that Lord is there to protect us,” he stated.

In his address, the national president of the association, Rev. Fr. Johnbosco Ezehi encouraged all clergymen in the country to remain undaunted with the present challenges in the country.

He enjoined everyone to pray for Nigerians to elect a good and responsive leader come 2023.

Ends

[6:11 pm, 26/10/2022] Report Calab: Boss please kindly help me consider this sir

RELATED NEWS