.

***Commends Senate Committee, NASS for Passing laws to empower the Commission

Hails FG’s policy to redesigning the currency, says it is a welcome Development

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of 2023 Presidential and General elections, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) has said that it would work in synergy with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to intensify war against vote buying during the polls.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja

after the 2023 budget defence session with the

Senator Suleiman Abdul Kwari, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kaduna North led Senate Committee on Anti- Corruption and Financial Crimes, the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa said that the war has already begun with offenders arrested from Osun Governorship election and currently facing prosecution.

Bawa said, ” The war against vote buying will be total in the 2023 general elections towards making the entire process very credible as planned by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC).

According to him, aside from the Osun election, cases of those arrested for vote buying in previous elections were ongoing in court and the commission would continue partnering with INEC to arrest and prosecute persons involved in vote buying.

He said, “We will continue to do what we have to do. We are trying to be sure illegitimate funds are not finding their way into our own electoral processes. And for those that are buying votes we will continue to arrest them. We will walk hands in gloves with INEC to ensure that they are prosecuted.

“I think that is the law of the land. Nigerians are law-abiding and the EFCC is working towards ensuring that all of that is in compliance by all Nigerians and politicians and we are working with INEC and other stakeholders to ensure that happens.”

Bawa hailed the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes and the National Assembly in general for supporting the Commission through landmark legislations designed to further assist it to deliver on its mandate.

He said : ” We will continue to do what we have to do, we are trying to ensure that illegitimate funds are not finding their way into our electoral processes.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the National Assembly for their support as EFCC Chairman, particularly the committee on anti-corruption.

“They have been with us 100 per cent. You remember recently they have worked with us to pass landmark Acts and legislations and the President has assented to it.

“So, we are working with them towards ensuring that this country is free of economic and financial crimes”.

On the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele’s announcement that the apex bank would redesign the country’s currency, the EFCC boss hailed the policy and the redesigning of naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria,(CBN), saying ” it is a welcome development”.

He said, “We welcome the policy; it is a good thing that the country is designing its currency, because how can you have an effective monetary policy when you don’t have control over 85 per cent of your currencies?

“Out there, people are holding it, people are using it to speculate on foreign currencies, and so coming out with this policy ,the government is trying to contend with it.

“With the new policy, the commission will be able to monitor people holding currencies legitimately and illegitimately.

“I am sure that those people that are holding back this money whether legitimately or illegitimately, we will be able to monitor and track them for required prosecution.”

On the fight against cybercrimes, Bawa who called on the youths to support the Commission to rid the country of cybercrimes and other criminal activities associated with cyberspace said that as of October 2022, the Commission has succeeded in securing 2,847 convictions of cybercrime perpetrators.

He said, “It is part of our mandate to fight cybercrime, to fight advance fee fraud,and we are working in conformity with the law.

“These are Nigerians from my own constituency, the youthful constituency. They should join me n fighting the scourge of cybercrime. It bleeds my heart when they are doing some things that ordinarily should not do. We are working. It is part of our mandate to fight cybercrime and advance fee fraud and those are things we have been doing.

” We are working in conformity the law. As at the 22nd of October his year, we have succeeded in securing 2,847 convictions and over 70 per cent of them has to do with the issue of cybercrime.

“The activities of these cybercriminals is tarnishing our image by the day. Across the Atlantic people are trying to see us as a cyber crime-infested country which I believe we are not and it is based on maybe the high population that you tend to see that we are doing one or two things in that area.

” But we are working. We are not deterred. We will continue to do what we have to do. I am pleading with them that they shouldn’t be doing things at this part of the transition of the country in terms of elections and in terms of government’s effort in trying to see that the country is back on track.”

RELATED NEWS