By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

AHEAD of the 2023 elections, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Youth Wing, says it will not tolerate any breach of peace by any group or person during the electioneering period.‎

National Chairman of the organisation, Belusochukwu Enwere, gave the warning in Abuja on Sunday, saying stakeholders must take the bull by the horn to guarantee the peace of the nation.

He said, “As we all know that 2023 general election is fast approaching and the nation is ravaged by insecurity of varying degrees such as kidnapping, banditry, herdsmen, unknown gun men etc.

“However, 2023 general election is around the corner, the polity is already heated up. Various political parties has already started campaigns, we must take the bull by the horns to embrace peace at all cost and at all levels.

“We must as well warn political parties to stick to the roles of this game, not a fight.

“Nigerians, especially youths will no longer tolerate being used as thuggery, and blood letting during this electioneering period.

‘Enough is enough, people are being killed on daily basis, security men women, pastors and politicians escaping assassination thereby leading to loss of precious lives of our young ones.

“We can’t continue this way, we must defend ourselves and our votes and maintain everlasting peace which is the known culture in Nigeria.”

Against this background, Enwere said the youth wing of CAN will commence sensitization on peace- building to all the Zones, States, Local Governments as well as at ward level for a peaceful 2023 general and after election as well as to major stakeholders, actors and political parties.

“This peace campaign, will help educate, enlighten and create great impact to the general public,” he added.

