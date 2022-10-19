By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A support group of the Labour Party, LP, the New Generation Network, NGN, has thrown weight behind the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group which was inaugurated in Abuja, had Comrade Macaulay Okoebor as its National Coordinator.

According to National Spokesman of the Group, Azuka Bialonwu, members of the group with slogan ‘Arise Nigerians Together We Make It’ is made up of journalists, entertainers, Men of God, former military officers, Nigerians in Diaspora, and others.

The group said they are poised to ensure victory for the Obi/Datti presidency.

The group said, its structures are in all the wards, local government areas and States including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and the membership continues to expand as reputable Nigerians who believe in the Obi/Datti presidency across the country are part of the group, which is a movement to change the political and economic narrative.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer,CEO, Akidi Global TV, Hon Kingsley Innocent, who was conferred on as the senior patron of the group, encouraged members to be more courageous for the victory of Peter Obi.

Innocent also said there is currently assurance of votes by 85 per cent of Nigerians nationwide. Comrades in the group maintained that they will be fully and highly involved in the 2023 general elections process.

The group emphatically stressed that it would be out on Election Day to thoroughly monitor and observe the process at all polling units through its structures across the country.

It added that group has already hit the ground running with the campaign, mobilisation, organisation, and ready to deliver millions of votes for Peter Obi.

It also disclosed little of its strategy as it said it would work with State, Local Government, and Ward chairmen nationwide.

However, they warned elements who are out to attack support groups of Obi and Datti to desist or face stiff resistance as they are peace loving group ready to rescue Nigerians from the quagmire.