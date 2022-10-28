The Catholic priest’s in a group photograph at the just concluded 35th AGM of Nigeria Catholic Diocesan priests’ Association, NCDPA) held in Calabar , the Criss River state capital

..Says they won’t use pulpits for political campaigns

..we’re ready to influence political participation in Nigeria

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests’ Association ,NCDPA, has vowed never to remain on this fence any longer as it would henceforth remain active in political mobilization of their eligible voting congregation even as they remain non partisan.

They further revealed that they would encourage the political participation as it was part of their responsibility to do so but will never use their pulpit for political campaigns.

The association disclosed that it was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association that ended in Calabar yesterday.

The AGM which Kick started Monday, with the theme “The Imperative of Effective Evangelization through Inclusiveness and Political Awareness in Nigeria was a convergence of Diocesan priests drawn across the 56 diocese in the country.

In a communique jointly signed by the Association’s National President, Rev. Fr Johnbosco Ezehi and the Secretary, Rev. Fr Vincent Illa, and made available to newsmen ,they bemoaned the leadership challenge facing the country and vowed to change the narrative come 2023.

They however maintained that they were committed to faithfully respect the sacredness of the pulpit and use it only for the proclamation of the Word of God and not for political campaigns.

According to them , the current socio-political situation in Nigeria calls for all hands to be on deck to help place the country on the path of deeper peace, growth and development.

“We shall use our resources and structures of the Church to mobilize all members of Christ’s faithful to participate actively in the task of electing God fearing and competent leaders to political offices.

“We commit to faithfully adhere to the provisions of canon 287 s 2 that prohibits priests from participating in partisan politics.

“We shall, therefore, be responsible in encouraging political participation among all,” it stated.

The NCDPA called on the government to put in place the necessary structures in a bid ensure a free and credible polls in 2023

They further stated that they have set in motion mechanisms to avert restiveness in the country by productively engaging the youths in various skill acquisition programmes amongst others strategies.

“We commit to effectively maintain our closeness to the young people by creating enabling environments for talents and skill acquisition programs and entrepreneurship especially for those at the local levels to avert restiveness.”

They also called on federal government to as a matter of urgency put measure in place to give succour to flood victims across the country .

They further charged government at all to ensure that such crisis will be properly taken care of the avert the loss of lives and further destruction of infrastructure which years and billions of naira to build.

RELATED NEWS