Pic of Dr Oshodi

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Media Director of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential Council Canada Chapter, Dr Abiola Oshodi, has said that the nation needed a financial engineer like the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to address the nation’s financial challenges.

Oshodi in a statement made available to Vanguard in Akure, the Ondo state capital, said that” Nigeria needs as the next president, a financial engineer like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who as the Lagos State governor significantly increased the State’s revenue from 1999 to 2007 and laid the foundation for its current financial stability.

The party’s Chieftain added that “voting Tinubu as the president in the 2023 poll , would address financial challenges that Nigeria was currently going through.

” The country’s increasing debt profile occasioned by low collection of revenue was worrisome and must be tamed by the country’s next president, hence the need for electorate to vote Tinubu.

“ This is the same revenue problem that Senator Tinubu met in Lagos when he assumed office as the governor of the state, a challenge that he promptly dealt with and if elected and sworn in by May 29,2023 ,he would also meet a revenue problem and he would be expected to deal with it.

Oshodi said that” government at various levels including President Muhammad Buhari had repeatedly pointed out the revenue challenges that the country was going through.

According to him” President Buhari himself during the presentation of the 2023 budget affirmed that Nigeria’s debt service to revenue ratio needed close attention.

“Nigeria’s total debt profile as at September 2022 was according to the Debt Management Office (DMO) N41.60 trillion which the Director General of DMO Mrs Patience Oniha attributed to a shortfall in revenue.

Dr Oshodi said that although the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had clarified that Nigeria did not have a debt problem as it was yet to exceed its self-imposed ceiling debt of GDP to debt of 40 percent, she had repeatedly stressed that Nigeria had indeed a revenue problem.

“Of all the 18 illustrious Nigerians vying to be Nigeria’s next President, Senator Tinubu stands out due to his hands on experience and to his impressive stewardship, successfully piloting the affairs of smallest but the most commercialized among Nigeria’s 36 states.

“When Senator Tinubu assumed office in 1999,the Lagos State Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) was said to be a paltry N600 million per annum.

“ Today, because of the restructuring, innovativeness and the necessary policies and strategies that he took which the successive administrations, his mentees built on, the Lagos State annual IGR is now N753 billion according to the latest figures by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics( NBS),” he stated.

“Due to the structures laid in the eight years of Senator Tinubu, Lagos State has become among other qualities Nigeria’s financial hub hosting over 50 percent of Nigeria’s financial institutions and even with its Gross Domestic Product( GDP) accounting for 26.7 per cent of the Nigeria’s GDP and more than 50 of non-oil GDP,” he stated.

Oshodi said that” Senator Tinubu has promised to do more if elected the president of the country, Nigerians should believe him.