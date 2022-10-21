.

.APC set to crush all opposition, says Adamu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to hit the ground running of elected as president, saying Nigeria does not need fancy promises from the opposition or foreign experiments.

Tinubu stated this on Friday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja where President Muhammadu Buhari formally inaugurated the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC and unveiled the 80-page manifesto of Tinubu.

This was as the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said the APC is set to crush all forms of opposition during the election.

Tinubu said he and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, are more than ever ready to hit the ground running from day one if elected Nigeria’s President.

He restated that the country needs an “experienced torchbearer” to guide it through the doors of security, prosperity and greatness.

Tinubu said his experience as Lagos State Governor where he transformed the state to one of the leading economies in Africa places him in the best position to help achieve this with Shettima.

“It is, therefore, fitting that we are unveiling the Tinubu/Shettima Action Plan for a Better Nigeria today. This Plan is not only a roadmap to a prosperous future, it serves as notice to the Nigerian people that, if elected, Senator Shettima and I shall work tirelessly to reach that promised future from the first moment of the first day we enter office.

“The doors to security, prosperity and greatness are open to us. We must step through these portals, guided by a torchbearer with the experience and mettle to shoulder the task ahead. Nothing short of this will suffice.

“I seek to become the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because I know the way. My experience and past performance assure that. It will be through collective effort and national endeavour that we join hands, cross divides, and achieve our vision,” he said self-assuredly.

The APC presidential flagbearer said his campaign roadmap was borne out of interactions with Nigerians across the country who shared their needs and aspirations with him and Senator Shettima in the course of their travelling round the country.

“I ask you to join Senator Shettima and I on this journey. We have traversed every part of our nation, listening to the concerns and yearnings of Nigerians for a more prosperous and equitable society – better able to acknowledge and nurture the dreams of her people. We share the peoples’ desire for a peaceful Nigeria where we all coexist in fairness, prosperity and with balanced representation in positions of authority.

“After visiting and meeting our compatriots; young and old, poor and rich, educated and uneducated, Christian and Muslim; we recognize that no Nigerian wants empty answers to hard questions at this hour.

“The country does not need fancy promises or foreign experiments. Nigerians seek sustained progress and reform through stable governance and proven leadership.

“We need true and innovative solutions that address the specific challenges of each of our 36 states and our over 200 million people. We need our own Miracle on the Niger River,” he added.

On his part, National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu the APC has been able to pull Nigeria from the brinks and would still crush any opposition on its way to 2023 electoral victory

He said; “Let us go forth this day and from this banquet hall that the APC juggernaut is set to roll through all towns, cities, and villages squares in our country crushing all oppositions and paving the way for its self-succession in the 2023 presidential and general election.

“Seven and half years ago, we came into power at a precarious moment in our country’s political history by dint of hard work, perseverance, discipline, good governance, and the far-reaching achievement of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. We pulled back Nigeria from the brinks and stabilized the country”.