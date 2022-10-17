By Dennis Agbo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has appealed to Nigerian electorate to put aside ethnic and religious differences in the forth coming generation elections.

In a issued in Abuja by the party’s campaign spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko, Obi was quoted as urging electrate to vote for a patriotic Nigerian with the competence, capacity and character who would address the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The frontline presidential candidate spoke against the backdrop of the furore generated by the statement made in Kaduna by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a viral video, regrettably Abubakar said, “the north does not need to vote an Igbo or Yoruba candidate but a northerner”

. Recall that the candidate of the All Progressives Candidate, , (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu had earlier declared that it was the turn of the Yorubas to produce the president.

But, Obi, a Pan-Nigerian-Candidate, who by God’s grace has captured the imagination of our youths nationwide and transformed their focus to better Nigerian project, the statement added.

It emphasized the need for Nigerians of all hues, creed and tribe to look beyond ethnicity and tongues and vote for a presidential candidate who would move Nigeria from consumption to production.

The former Anambra State Governor noted that every Nigerian was bearing the brunt of the challenges of hunger, gross unemployment and Poverty irrespective of religious affiliation, ethnic cleavages and geographical location.

“There is insecurity everywhere in our dear country, Nigerians in the East, West, South and North are being terrorised by insurgents and bandits and we have witnessed killings and kidnapping nationwide.

“Obi is a solution provider and will if voted into power transform Nigeria to a progressive, united and prosperous nation.”

He equally submitted that,

“Inflation has reached boiling point. We have 40 percent unemployment. Even those who are working are under employed. Across the country, our youths are jobless and this joblessness fuels insecurity. It is a vicious circle.

“So, we have to choose the right person with the requisite competence, experience and capacity to tackle these problems irrespective of where the person comes from, his religious affiliation or ethnic background.”

Obi assured that if Nigerians vote for him and his running mate, Yusuf Datti, they would galvanise all the human and material resources of the country to tackle the security and economic challenges facing the country.

He also assured that LP would run a people centred government, and not one that would favour a few elite at the detriment of the generality of Nigerians.

Obi challenged Nigerians to go and investigate the educational background and track records of him and his running mate, saying they had nothing to hide.