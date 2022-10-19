.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday said the voice of women must be heard loud and clear in the 2023 political season.

Buhari said this while declaring open the 22nd National Women’s Conference, organised by the Committee Of Wives Of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) in Lagos, with the theme: ”Spring Forth, Stand Out”.

She urged women to unite to elect leaders with a demonstrated commitment to a greater Nigeria.

The First Lady, who joined the conference virtually, urged women to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and mobilise for greater participation in governance and the economy.

According to her, the PVC remains the greatest avenue to political leadership in Nigeria, hence, the women must get theirs.

”The theme of this conference is a wake-up call to all women, especially in politics and governance. Women need to unite and shine more, especially in this political dispensation.

”As women, we need to improve our worth and capacity to lead; we should study and strategise to assure Nigeria and Nigerians that women have the capacity to participate in politics and elect our leaders for greater development.

”We can only raise our voices by registering and collecting our voters’ cards. Our card is our voice to leadership in Nigeria. We must mobilise and strategise more for greater participation in governance and the economy.

”As mothers of the nation, let us unite to elect leaders with vision and mission and demonstrated commitment to a better Nigeria. I am convinced that the voice of the women will be heard loud and clear in the 2023 political season,” she said.

Buhari encouraged women and youth to observe the tenets of democracy by shying away from violence and criminal act.

She called for an end to harmful cultural practices, whereby women and girls are prevented from benefiting from their fathers’ inheritance.

”We thank God for having some governors that are sensible and considerate, considering women to have a voice in the society. The eradication of such harmful cultural practices is worth emulating throughout Nigeria,” the first lady said.

She commended COWLSO, under the leadership of the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, for institutionalising the annual conference as a platform for the development of women and their participation in governance and the economy.

According to her, the initiative of COWLSO is a clear pointer to the unique strength and character of the Lagos women.

She also commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and the South-West Governors for making it possible for women to have a voice, sense of belonging and participation in governance and the political process