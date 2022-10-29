By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, Concerned Nigerians for Good Governance Indianapolis, CNGGI, during the weekend, called on Nigerians to shun ethnicity and elect a leader with a clear vision and roadmap for the country

This was even as the group expressed concerns over the alarming spate of insecurity across the country.

Worried about the country’s rising external debt, the convener, CNGGI, Kunle Falowo, also reminded presidential candidates vying for the top seat to come up with practical solutions to solve the economic, political, and social crisis rocking the country.

According to him, Nigeria needs a hero who can completely transform the country in the shortest possible time.

He stated further that the group would not only continue to sensitize Nigerians about the need to elect credible leaders to handle the affairs of the country, including playing active roles in holding elected officials accountable after the 2023 elections.

Speaking on the trend of young Nigerians leaving the country in search of greener pastures, Falowo noted that it indicated the level of hopelessness and lack of confidence in the leaders running the affairs of the country.

On his part, the group’s Director for Research and Development, Adewale Bankole, stated that for any nation to thrive economically, it takes a leader with a clear vision and understanding of how to improve the social and political environment of the country.

He stated that great leaders are genuinely passionate about the citizens they serve and their well-being and work tirelessly to provide basic needs like good health, health, security of lives and property, employment opportunities for the citizenry, and an enabling environment for everyone to thrive

