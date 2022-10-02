.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has appointed the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, veteran actress, Joke Silva, Abike Dabiri, and Rinson Abiola, daughter of the late Chief MKO Abiola into the women wing of his presidential campaign council.

Other prominent women were also chosen for the 1, 283-member campaign team..

Known as the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team, , Aisha Buhari, is expected to lead the group as its grand patron.

Also playing key roles are the wives of the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, a three-term senator representing Lagos Central at the upper chamber of the National Assembly and former First Lady of Lagos State, and Nana Shettima, former First Lady of Borno State. They will be serving as Chairman and Co-Chairman of the women’s campaign team respectively.

This was contained in a statement issued by Rinsola Abiola, who was also named in the media and administrative committees of the campaign team.

Asabe Vilita Bashir, a former member of the House of Representatives from Borno State, would serve as national coordinator, while Lauretta Onochie would deputise her.

The women’s campaign in the North-West Zone would be coordinated by Dr. Zainab Bagudu, wife of the Kebbi State governor, while Mrs. Falmata Zulum, First Lady of Borno State, would be in charge of the North-East.

Similarly, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara State, would coordinate efforts in the North-Central.

Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwoolu, wife of the Lagos State governor, would superintend over the South-West.

The First Lady of Imo State, Chioma Ikeaka-Uzodinma, is to coordinate the South-East while Linda Ayade, wife of the Cross River State governor, is to manage the women’s campaign in the South-South.

All governors’ wives are to serve as state coordinators in APC states, while notable APC women such as Florence Ajimobi, widow of the former governor of Oyo State and Zainab Ibrahim, the APC Deputy National Women Leader, among others, were chosen to coordinate activities in states not controlled by the APC.

The administrative committee is led by Wahab Alawiye-King, an influential Lagos politician and close associate of Oluremi Tinubu, who also doubles as the chairman of the committee on strategic planning.

Also heading the committee on operations and logistics is Senator Fatima Raji-Rasaki while Sarafa Modele-Yusuf, a seasoned media practitioner, is to head the Media and Strategic Communications committee.

The Finance and Special Duties committee is to be headed by the former deputy governor of Lagos State and Senior Special Assistant to the President, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, while the Diaspora Mobilisation Committee is to be chaired by none other than Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The Creative and Entertainment Industry also has Joke Silva as its chairman.

Other members of the committee include Toyin Adegbola, Esther Wright, Rose Odika and Hadiza Kabara among others.

The Directorate of Contact and Mobilisation has 944 members including Tolulope Akande Sadipe, Rekiya Yahaya and Zainab Ikaz-Kassim among others.

The list also contains volunteers including Zahra Buhari, Hafsa Umar Shinkafi, Ahmed Indimi, Mairo Bulama Idris and Aisha Ahmed Jika, among others.

