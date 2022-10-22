By Alabi Ogundele

The analysis that points to a possible success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kassim Shetima, at the forthcoming presidential election, to be in the hands of, Babatunde Raji Fashola, H.E Abdulaziz Yari, Senator Soji Akanbi, Senator Bello Tukur, among others who made the list of Planning and Monitoring committee of the presidential election in 2023, is very true!

As a matter of fact, the analysis that the fate of the APC presidential candidate and his running mate is then very correct.

As we all know the major committee that plays major role in the presidential election is ‘Planning and Monitoring Committee’ which means the committee members are saddled with the responsibility of ensuring adequate planning to ensure the success of the presidential election in 2023.

The team players in Nigeria Politics across Nigeria made the list based on their past and antecedents in politics, the members were carefully selected according to their capacity in the area of intelligence and high level of delivery.

The key players are H.E Babatunde Raji Fashola, the former governor of Lagos state and the serving minister of Works and Housing, H.E Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor, Senator Adesoji Akanbi, the former Senator and Chairman of Railway Commission in Nigeria, Add sen Bello Tukur (FMR DG ) also Prof Ussiju Medier, among other important Nigerians who have been tested and can be trusted in their capacity and capabilities in politics.

Monitoring the election after casting of votes by the electorate is another key role in the election which the members of the committee are responsible for, in delivering Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shetima’s candidacy in 2023.

All eyes would be set on these committee members in the area of quality delivery with the profile of the members and past records in Nigeria.

*Ogundele writes from Lagos

