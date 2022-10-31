By Adeola Badru

THE newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola, weekend, warned politicians to stop interfering in the functions of the judiciary as the 2023 elections approach.

Ariwoola, who spoke during a reception organised in his honour by the Oyo State Government, also warned the judiciary to leave politics for the politicians.

The CJN said: “We are ready and waiting and we shall not let down Nigerians. Let the politicians leave the judiciary alone for us to function.

“Let them do their things and let us do our things. Law is not static; what we apply is the law as it is made. But our dockets are full. We have asked for an amendment to our constitution over and over again.

“There are many matters that should not find their way to the Supreme Court in 2022. Many are indeed domestic matters of the political parties. Why bring that to the court for us to adjudicate when your constitution has shown you the way?

“Follow the way. And the constitution of a party remains inferior to the constitution of Nigeria. So, wherever there is conflict, the constitution of Nigeria prevails.

“So, we are waiting, praying fervently, God helping us, this country will not be divided, this country not collapse in our time and in your time. We promise to do our best unscratched and we shall not let you down, we shall not fail Nigerians.”

In his remarks, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said his administration has created the enabling environment for the judicial arm of government to carry out its constitutional responsibilities because it recognised that it is the bastion of hope for the common man.

