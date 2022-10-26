….accuses leadership of holding party on jugular

…says imposition of candidates bane of party, others

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AN aggrieved Sokoto All Progressives Congress, APC, group, yesterday, dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State.

This was stated by the leader of the group, former Chairman,

Coalition of APC Support Group, Sokoto State, Malam Isah Jabbi, while addressing a media conference held in Abuja.

Jabbi accused leadership of the party of holding party on the jugular and alleged that the party now has been turned into one man estate, and he said was part of reasons they decided to dump the APC for the PDP in Sokoto State.

He said: “All keen followers of Political events in Sokoto state will bear witness that we as a team have contributed very greatly in our own humble means towards the development and entrenchment of the APC as a responsible and viable political alternative or opposition in Sokoto state for which we have willingly and pleasantly or otherwise made monumental sacrifices.

“However, despite our individual and collective commitments, the so called powers that be who have held the APC by the jugular in Sokoto state continued to sabotage and malign our efforts as a result of which we have witnessed these key aberrations unworthy of a respectable political platform viz; poor, incompetent and self serving leadership; imposition of candidates at all levels without recourse to due process or regard for merit and loyalty; turning the party to an extension of one man’s estate; disregard for prominent party leaders in and outside of the state; disregard for youth inclusion and participation; and recycling of party officials that led to the woeful outing of the party in 2019.”

According to the group, after wide consultations and in order to conserve their integrity and political principles, which the APC no longer reflects or wishes to exemplify they unanimously decided to end their journey with the APC.

“Subsequently, we sat down and reflected on the next line of action and platform to adopt in order to further our sincere and Selfless commitment to the overall development of Sokoto state and its people.

“Respected Honorable Colleagues, Family, Friends and Associates home and away, It is our pleasure to once again formally announce to you our defection from the old Brigade APC to the adequately fortified and battle ready PDP along with all of our supporters and well wishers.

“Our very objective desk and field review of other likely alternative political platforms led us to the conclusion that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under its state leader His Excellency Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is the favorite masses choice and as grassroots politicians we have thus resolved to pitch our tent where the overwhelming majority of our people are camped”, they said.

They also hailed the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal over his critical infrastructural and human capacity developmental projects across the State, which include Unprecedented level of Youth inclusion in politics and governance; zero tolerance for political thuggery, intimidation, witch hunting, victimization and rascality; constant payment of scholarship allowances to students within and outside the country;sponsoring over 200 hundred students to study medicine; Sponsoring over 10,000 students to study science and related courses in leading universities within the country; Construction of two fly-overs in strategic locations in the state to ease movement of motorists; Construction of a world standard school of medical science; and others.

