By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 general election, members of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, have thrown their weight behind Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s aspiration to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The group who assured to mobilise massively for Gov. Ugwuanyi in 2023 to further strengthen his political ascendency beyond 2023, also declared their unflinching support for the governorship candidate of the PDP in Enugu State, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

The group which gathered at Okpara square marched through the major streets in Enugu metropolis to register their support for gov Ugwuanyi and Mbah’s victory in 2023.

Addressing the crowd at Okpara square, the state chairman of RTEAN, Comrade Chidiebele Aniagu, said they are supporting Ugwuanyi’s aspirations based on his numerous achievements in the state.

They said that the Governor achieved success despite economic and security challenges due to his love for peace which the RTEAN have been enjoying since his inauguration as governor.

While assuring the association’s unalloyed support to Ugwuanyi and Mbah, Aniagu urged him to continue where Ugwuanyi stopped to allow the state enjoy peace in the state.

“We are here to endorse governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his anointed candidate, Barr Peter Mbah. Why we are supporting them was that the governor have been so supportive to us and for over seven years he take over the leadership, there is no problems in transport sector. Our business have been moving smoothly and that’s why we are here to endorse him and his anointed son, Peter Mbah.

“Since we are in charge of road transport workers of Nigeria, we are in charge of transport and believe we have at least over 40,000 members. I believe that whoever we support is already a winner. Peter Mbah is already a winner and give Ugwuanyi is also a winner. we call him papa Enugu because of what he is doing to the people of Enugu state.

“We give him 100 per cent support and we also ask the incoming to start where he stopped so that we will continue having peace. RTEAN have created not less that 7000 jobs for the youths and it reduces crime in the state.

Comrade Aniagu however begged the incoming governor to give them an enabling environment to run their business.

“We are supporting Peter Mbah because we have trust on him and he is a business man. we are begging him to give us enabling environment to run our business.