.

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A political group operating under the aegis of School of Politics, Policy and Governance, SPPG, has advised Nigerians to use the opportunity availed to them in the 2023 general elections to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges.

This, according to the group, founded by the renowned economist and former Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, could be done by voting out people with bad political history.

The institution, while addressing the media in Abuja, lamented the increasing leadership deficit in the country, insisting that the 2023 poll was a critical moment to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges.

The political school which launched its alumni association said for the nation to move forward, the culture of extreme monetisation of the political processes by some political actors must stop.

The Chief Executive Officer of SPPG, Alero Ayida-Otobo, speaking, insisted that competence, character and capacity should be the defining qualities of leadership.

She said: “The most important thing right now is to use criteria based on three things. One is can the person solve the problems on the ground? Are they knowledgeable? Can people trust him or her with money? Governance is about using state resources judiciously and then we should ask if the person has the track record to use resources judiciously and implement projects that will benefit the people.

“We must ask ourselves if we are interested to rescue the nation from the current challenges. We must educate the man on the street who allows money politics to work on the need to change the narrative. Yes, money is needed to run elections in any part of the world, but that should be money to run the system not to bribe the people. If we are to change the way things are done then we need to pay the price.

“If we look at the current situation, something seems to be changing. People are being activated. Today, they can be Obi-dient or any other name. What that movement is saying is we have had enough. And we better have enough. Many times I wonder how people even survive. We have to push the narrative that enough is enough and that we are tired”

While noting that the country’s leadership recruitment process is faulty, Ayida-Otobo said it was a major factor that has retarded Nigeria’s progress for quite some time now.

She added that for the nation to move forward, the culture of extreme monetisation of the political processes by some political actors must stop.

Speaking on the idea behind the establishment of the institution, Ayida-Otobo said that with the growing need around Africa for quality leadership particularly in Nigeria, the SPPG was determined to bridge the gaps experienced in these areas.

According to her, the institution is an unconventional school of the research-anchored #FixPolitics initiative that is designed to transform the quality of political and public leadership in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

She said the SPPG has a continental focus and commenced in Nigeria in 2020 with expansion plans into Senegal in 2023, as the first step before six other countries.

“As a continent, we are having a leadership gap in three areas which is a character, competence, and capacity. If you’ve worked for a government official before, and you have the misfortune of working for a commissioner or a minister that is not very effective, that can be a very painful experience because, for various reasons, they’re not able to do it. So that gap of competence is a real gap. And then the third pillar of democracy is the constitutional and electoral framework which we are also trying to improve upon”, she added.

RELATED NEWS