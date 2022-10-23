By Gabriel Olawale

The Executive Chairman of Amuwo Odofin local government,Engr Valentine Buraimoh, on Saturday, promised that the people of his council area will vote massively for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed TInubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Engr Buraimoh said this at the Police College, venue of the Eko Youth Walk for TInubu Shettima, where the youths, in their thousands, trooped out to support the former governor of Lagos state.

The Council Chairman stated that the turn out of appreciative Lagos youth is an indication of their preparedness to vote for him next year..

He said: “I am here with our appreciative youth ,who are out to show their live and preference for Asiwaju Bola TInubu. As you can see,the turn out is impressive and peaceful,it’s an indication of acceptance and readiness to vote Asiwaju.

“Let me promise on behalf of the people of Amuwo Odofin local , especially the youth,that Asiwaju will get massive. We have seen what he did when he was Governor,the massive employment opportunities created for the youth,via LASTMA,KAI ,LAWMA etc. The infrastructure got massive boost under him and he laid the foundation for a prosperous Lagos,which his successors have built and still building upon. So,if given the opportunity in 2023,I am confident that he will tune around the fortunes of the country.”

The LG boss also reiterated that the former Lagos state Governor is the most qualified for the exalted seat.

