By Gabriel Olawale

THE Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Mr Valentine Buraimoh, weekend, promised that the people of his council will vote massively for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Buraimoh said this at the Police College, the venue of the Eko Youth Walk for Tinubu/Shettima, where the youths, in their thousands, trooped out to support the former governor of Lagos state.

He said: “I am here with our appreciative youths, who are out to show their love and preference for Bola Tinubu. The turnout is impressive and peaceful; it is an indication of acceptance and readiness to vote for Tinubu.

“Let me promise on behalf of the people of Amuwo Odofin local government area that Tinubu will get massive votes. We have seen what he did when he was Governor, the massive employment opportunities created for the youths via LASTMA, KAI, LAWMA and other agencies. The infrastructure got a massive boost under him and he laid the foundation for a prosperous Lagos, which his successors have built and still building upon. So, if given the opportunity in 2023, I am confident that he will turn around the fortunes of the country.”

