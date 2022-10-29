Atiku, Obi , Adebayo, hit by the cash crunch

Udom turns down request to bankroll PDP

LP plans public fund raising for December

Tinubu ahead in terms of cash liquidity

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Campaigns of the major Presidential candidates in the political parties ahead of the 2023 elections are been hindered by fund challenges.

The front runners include the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Labour Party , Rabin Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (Rabin Must Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party.

Findings by Sunday vanguard revealed that aside the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, all other political parties and their candidates are grappling with ‘funding challenges’.

Consequently, they have commenced means to circumvent challenges posed by funding challenges.

A reliable source close to one of the opposition parties confirmed that the political parties and their candidates are grappling with ‘funding challenges’.

Speaking in confidence, one of the frontline candidates said that “efforts put place to harness funds from private sector operators have met brick walls.

He cited Atiku, Obi and Adebayo of the PDP, LP and SDP respectively, as the hardest hit by the cash crunch.

The source said that the intractable crisis between Atiku and five PDP governors led by the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has “almost crippled the party”.

According to him “Obi’s inability to muster enough funds appears to have put the APC candidate, Tinubu ahead in terms of cash liquidity.

“I don’t want to deceive myself and if anyone wants to do so, let him be, that, amongst all the candidates, Tinubu has an edge in area of cash liquidity because the three other challengers, that is, Atiku, Obi and Adebayo are already grappling with funding challenges.

“It is clear and simple that money plays a major role before and during election and the APC appears to have that edge with 22 governors.

“In the case of the LP’s Obi, we all know his limitations in terms of funding. Those who pretended to be selfless in donations are already tired and withdrawing gradually from funding activities.

“Right now, we are aware that the LP plans to organised a public fundraising luncheon to raise money because the man cannot foot the bill alone.

“In the PDP, it is worse because all eyes were on the party before the crisis between the Wike group and Atiku blew open. Today, how many PDP governors are prepared to fund the party? The only one in the Southwest is with Wike.

“And to make matters worse, the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Akwa Ibom governor, Emmanuel Udom, three weeks ago, turned down the request to bankroll Atiku.

” It was gathered that as part of his itinerary in the United States, the PDP candidate is expected to meet a cross section of Nigerian businessmen to discuss the issue of funding ahead of the 2023 election.

” Several Nigerian businessmen sympathetic to Atiku’s presidential aspiration are said to have arrived the US a week before his trip abroad.

Also, at the inauguration ceremony of LP’s campaign council in Abuja, the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure said the presidential candidate of the party could not carry funding burden alone.

“The task is not an easy one because we are competing against parties that have the resources and common patrimony and ready to deploy it in the election.

“Presidential election is very expensive, it is very costly, our slogan is that we don’t give shishi but this time around, we have to look for money.

“The Presidential candidate cannot fund the campaigns alone, he does not have the money, the greatest challenge that we are likely to have in this campaign is with funding.

“Our Presidential Candidate was a governor in Anambra, he is the only governor known not to have embezzled money, he kept N75 billion in the account of Anambra State and he is the only governor not on pension.

The source added that “The point I am making is that he cannot fund the presidential campaigns alone, therefore, all of us in this council have the responsibility to join hands with the party to see how we can raise funds”.

